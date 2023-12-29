Which $14,650 Car Does Close-Fisted Chad Johnson Drive Around in?

Sep 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals player, Chad Johnson, walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Johnson is not the one to shy away from discussing his personal quirks, whether it is his home remedies or his stingy financial habits. On the NightCap podcast, Johnson regularly reveals his preference for being thrifty. Whether it is an $18 Christmas tree or a $14,650 car, Ocho is always eager to save as much money as he can and is never ashamed to flaunt it.

Johnson, with a $15 million net worth, owns some of the best cars like the 2010 Freightliner SportChassis P2XL and the 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster. However, choosing the most telling reflection of his thrifty nature, he prefers to drive around in a 2016 Smart Fortwo.

The 2016 Smart Fortwo is a modest and fuel-efficient car with a price tag of merely $14,650. It is a compact 2-seater produced by the Smart division of Mercedes-Benz Group. The Fortwo boasts a 0.9L Turbo Inline-3 powertrain generating 89 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. It has a 5-speed manual transmission, allowing it to reach 0-60 mph in 10.5 seconds below its top speed of 96 MPH.

Johnson, however, adding a little edge to the mini-drive has a modified version with a matte black facade and tires that boast the ‘Ocho Cinco’ label in white.

Johnson made sure to highlight his savvy spender sentiment in a candid Instagram post in March 2022. He shared a snapshot of his car’s fueling moment with a caption that read, “Just filled my Smart Car with $16 that’ll last me 2 weeks…”. While close-fisted Chad Johnson enjoys his Smart car ride, not everyone has the same appreciation for thriftiness.

Shannon Sharpe Roasts Chad Johnson’s Stone Age Car

It’s no secret that Shannon Sharpe can be as unfiltered as it gets with Chad Johnson, on his Nightcap podcast. He left fans in stitches roasting Johnson who is proud of using his other expensive cars for rental. As Ocho claimed to hit a 105 on Smart Fortwo with 96 MPH top speed, Sharpe had a hilarious reply as he said, “Man you ain’t hitting no 105 in that. Man, that Fred Flinstone car.”

However, the Smart car is a popular choice amongst even most of the flashiest former NFL stars like Deion Sanders. Interestingly, Ocho and Deion Sanders purchased similar SMART rides together from Alex Vegas’s Auto Firm in Florida. He picked up the glossy version in 2021, featuring his #21 jersey number and Prime label on the wheels.

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson reportedly saved 83% of his salary from the NFL. Consequently, he even resorted to sleeping in the stadium and buying fake jewelry at the time, per reports. He never became the one to get caught up in the FOMO, similar to the life he lives to date. Sharpe might think Ocho’s car is like the Flintmobile but Johnson is more than happy driving a Stone Age vehicle if it can help him save some moolah.