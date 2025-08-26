‘All I Wanted to Do Was Play Basketball’: Cam Ward Says Football Wasn’t His First Love

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) watches from the sidelines during the third quarter of an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Image Credit: © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a draft class that featured big names like Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart, there’s a reason why it was Cam Ward who heard his name called first. Selected by the Tennessee Titans (No. 1 overall), the Miami alum has been widely tipped by analysts as the most complete quarterback of the group, largely because of his blend of intangibles like leadership and production.

Advertisement

After all, Ward’s senior year at Miami saw him throw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while completing over 67% of his passes, numbers that made him a Heisman finalist and a consensus All-American.

Yet, despite the spotlight now squarely on him and his status as the undisputed QB1 in Tennessee, Ward admitted that the NFL wasn’t always his chosen path. In fact, it wasn’t even his first love.

Speaking on Bussin’ With The Boys, Ward revealed that his real dream growing up was basketball. “I think I love [football] more now because it wasn’t my first love. I was a big-time basketball player growing up, that’s really all I wanted to do,” he explained.

The Titans rookie added that his unique path is what fuels his hunger today. Because while some of his peers were destined for football stardom since middle school, Ward’s journey was more of a gradual embrace.

“Every day I’m constantly learning something different, whether it’s about myself, what I need to get better at, or just in offense in particular,” Ward noted.

“And then, you know, just over time, football just became better to me. The atmosphere, the crowd, the enthusiasm, everybody plays with… I just think there’s nothing in this world like football,” he added.

For Ward, the turning point came late. He didn’t even take football seriously until his senior year of high school, a decision that only came after realizing basketball wasn’t opening doors at the next level.

“I wasn’t really getting no offers or wasn’t hearing from no big-time schools in basketball. I played football my whole life … my dad was a quarterback, he taught me how to throw the football … but I was just so in love with basketball that I wanted to push it away. But then, over time, I just had to get back to it because I knew it was my opportunity to showcase my skills. After that, I just took off and ran with it. Look where I’m at now,” Ward said.

It’s rare to find a franchise quarterback like Cam Ward, whose journey to the NFL almost happened by accident. Even Patrick Mahomes picked up multiple sports in school and college.

That versatility makes the paths of Mahomes and Ward even more fascinating. For all the hype around their arm talent and leadership, their story is also one of flexibility and resilience … of letting go of one dream and embracing another.

Of course, course, there’s also an element of luck, because not every overlooked basketball prospect ends up as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Safe to say, Ward made the right call.