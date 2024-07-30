Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry Pairing Up Deemed as the NFL Version of Kobe & Shaq

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens had one of the scariest offensive rosters in the NFL. With the addition of Derrick Henry this season, Lamar Jackson now has a formidable ball carrier, making them the most fearsome duo for this season. Their partnership is expected to shatter many offensive records this season, so it’s no surprise that Lamar and Derrick are being dubbed the NFL version of Kobe and Shaq.

Former Miami Dolphins star Akbar Gbajabiamila recently appeared on the NFL Network to share his thoughts on the impact Derrick Henry will have on the Ravens. The ex-Raiders DE didn’t shy away from using superlatives, comparing Henry’s addition to the Lakers signing Shaquille O’Neal to support Kobe Bryant.

“And what they’ve done in this offseason by picking up Derrick Henry is equivalent to when the Los Angeles Lakers brought in Shaquille O’Neal to help out Kobe Bryant. This is the Shaquille O’Neal right here. I mean, this dude is a monster.”

In many ways, Akbar implied that Derrick might be the missing piece to Lamar’s trophy hunt, especially if we see the 2020 version of the running back, who averaged over five yards per carry. Combine this with Henry’s monstrous pace and Lamar’s laser-sharp throws, and Akbar conceded that the duo would be a nightmare for every defensive roster in the league.

While nobody denies the physical talent the duo will bring to the field, the problem with the Ravens has always been more psychological than prowess. However, if Jackson’s latest statements are any indication, this might finally be the year where the Ravens overcome their mental barriers.

“I want to be a champion”: Jackson aims for the Super Bowl at all costs this year

Ahead of the postseason, the Ravens were in prime position to finally win the Lombardi Trophy. But, as always, the NFL Gods had other plans for Lamar & Co., and the club once again faltered in the playoffs. Though Jackson did win the MVP award last season, he admitted in a recent interview that none of this matters until he has the Super Bowl in his cabinet.

Since 2018, the QB has been vying for the Lombardi Trophy but has fallen short when it matters most. In a recent chat with Clifton Brown from the Ravens’ official website, Jackson expressed his frustration and declared that he wants to be labeled a champion by the end of this season.

“That’s been the first checkbox for me since 2018… I said that, April 26, whenever I was drafted. I said that and I meant that. This the highest level of this game we play. You gotta go out a champion, and that’s what I want to be labeled as a champion, not just MVP here and there. I want to be a champion.”

It’s heartening to see that the QB still remembers his promise of bringing a Super Bowl to Baltimore after the Ravens drafted him in 2018. One key takeaway from his chat with Clifton was the serious hunger he has for silverware this season.

His desire to be labeled a champion and earn respect for his credentials has never been higher, and the serious tone of the conversation is a testament to this.

Normally a happy-go-lucky guy, Lamar means business this season. A Super Bowl win would not only be a major achievement for the QB but also thwart the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat aspirations, as they spoiled Lamar’s Super Bowl dreams last season in the AFC Championship. Undoubtedly, a pivotal season lies ahead for Lamar & Co.!