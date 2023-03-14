Iconic Us Flag Re-Signed by Tom Brady Hits the Market Again for A Whopping Price

A golden opportunity arrives for all the Tom Brady fans out there looking to acquire the legend’s memorabilia, and this time it is a US National flag. The flag holds much importance in the history of New England, especially after Brady rose to prominence as an all-time great. Interestingly, the very same flag is about to go live hitting the commercial market for auctions at a starting price of $300,000.

Two years ago, a die-hard TB12 fan, Dan Vitale, caught headlines after he sued the Patriots Hall of Fame officials for vandalizing his property duly signed by the former NFL quarterback.

The long-standing tussle was finally brought to an end after the veteran came forward to resign the flag and reinstate its original value. Well, this allowed Vitale to cash his masterpiece and donate the maximum amount for a noble cause.

Tom Brady signed this flag two decades ago

The history of this US National Flag dates back to 2001 when the Patriots met the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro. It was the same season when Brady started games for his side, and to commemorate this iconic moment, the veteran signed on this flag a couple of years later, per TMZ.

The lucky fan, Vitale preserved it like anything for quite some time before handing it off to the Patriots Hall of Fame committee. He wanted them to display it.

Unfortunately, in this process, the sign on that flag faded, irking Vitale to sue the panel. He alleged that the management didn’t take proper care and cost him millions of dollars in losses.

He estimated the decreased value at around $1 million asking for its compensation. Surprisingly, the quarterback who caught wind of this issue came forward to re-sign the flag with a big black ink following the Bucs Vs Seahawks game last season.

How did Vitale react after Brady came to his rescue?

Indeed it was a surreal moment for any fan like Vitale when Tom came to his rescue. He felt assured to have regained the flag’s original value and confirmed to auction it on eBay. “While the flag holds a lot of value to me personally,” Vitale said in an interview.

“I could not be more thrilled to auction it on eBay so another collector can own this rare piece of sports history and in the process, support those with autism — including my youngest daughter,” he added.

A fair share of this collected money will go to the Behavioral Health and Developmental Services of Strafford County. The other part is for his youngest daughter, who suffers from autism. It will be interesting to see how much this flag will cost once the auction begins on March 23.

