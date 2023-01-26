Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Gig Means Trouble for Greg Olsen, But The Former T.E Isn’t Going Down Without a Fight

7 time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady’s decision this postseason will be a monumental one. After 23 years in the NFL, many speculate the living legend will finally decide to hang up his cleats for good. in fact, many want him to retire in order to keep whatever remains of his legacy intact. However, one person who does not want Brady to do that is Fox Sports’ Greg Olsen.

Olsen is currently sitting on the spot promised to Tom Brady if he ever decides to retire. He hopes Brady will keep playing for a few more years so that Fox doesn’t fire him to make room for Brady. The former NFL tight end is currently preparing to call the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl.

Olsen, who has been with Fox for two years now, is their no.1 analyst. However, last postseason, Fox signed a deal with TB12, promising him $375 million dollars over 10 years, and the no.1 analyst spot. So naturally, Olsen doesn’t want Brady to retire. However, he acknowledges the reality that could come his way, and he is willing to accept it as it is.

Making an appearance on ‘The Waddle and Silvy Show’, he says, “Listen, if [Tom] Brady ends up retiring and coming … and that’s how everything unfolds, it sucks,” Olsen said. “But at the end of the day, I’m a big boy. I know what I signed up for. I took a chance on myself, I rolled the dice. Let’s see how it plays out.”

He also made it clear that he will not give up his spot in the company that easily. He tells Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, “Fine. Bench me. But I’m gonna make it hard as s— for you to bench me.”

Tom Brady still to decide on his path as the post-season frenzy draws closer

With the Tampa bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs, TB12 has a lot of time at hand to think about what he wants to do. Retirement is still an option, and a high-paying job awaits him if he does hang up his cleats. However, if in case he doe wish to play, he will have to make a decision sooner rather than later, or he might not have a team to play for at all. Not a good one, at least.

The Las Vegas Raiders have on multiple occasions expressed their desire to bag the legendary QB. What’s more, their offensive prowess is definitely something Brady would want to have. In Vegas, he will have another chance to end his final years with a Super Bowl win. A chance to finally go out on his own terms. However, that’s not the only place he can win.

The San Francisco 49ers also might need a QB. Even with their rookie QB Brock Purdy establishing himself as a reliable signal caller, the 49ers might just be tempted to accept Brady for the next season. Plus, who better to coach and guide your rookie sensation than the ultimate QB himself? It will definitely be a steal for them if they manage to get Brady.

However, the longer Brady takes to make a decision, the lower his chances are of scoring a good team. A number of high-quality QBs are becoming free agents this season. The list includes Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, and possibly will also include Aaron Rodgers. If Brady does not act fast, these QBs may just take up the spots vacant, and leave TB12 with morsels. Time is ticking faster than ever for Brady.

