Detroit Lions Pay Special Tribute to John Madden During Thanksgiving Matchup

The Detroit Lions suffered a 29-22 loss on Thanksgiving day to the Green Bay Packers. This was a home loss as they hosted the Packers at Ford Field. While the Packers got a chance to redeem themselves after a decade, the Lions still ruled the hearts with their Thanksgiving gesture for John Madden.

The Lions paid a special tribute to the iconic football legend John Madden with a thoughtful gesture as they honored his illustrious coaching time and his career as a commentator.

Recognizing Madden’s remarkable achievement of holding the highest winning percentage among NFL HCs who have coached at least 100 games, the game venue was adorned with a meaningful banner. The banner had a joyful picture of the football legend along with his autograph. This heartfelt gesture was in line with Madden’s own words expressing his deep love for the game.

Fans became emotional with the gesture by Detroit Lions, reflecting on the time when Madden was with us. His remarkable coaching career, distinctive commentary, and presence garnered affectionate comments from fans. Additionally, they shared their fond memories of his impact on football, reminiscing his appreciation for the sport.

The gesture served as a respectful homage to the football legend who passed away due to undisclosed causes on December 28, 2021. In addition to his coaching career, Madden is also known for his stint at sports commentary. He appeared in major American TV networks namely CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC. Not only this, Madden NFL, a video game series borrowed his name and talent. His association allowed the franchise to be one of the best-selling American football video games of all time.

John Madden’s Love for Thanksgiving Day Football

A tribute tweet was also added to the official account of the NFL, recognizing the Lions’ gesture at Ford Field on Nov. 23. Madden’s love for Thanksgiving day football games was memorialized in the tweet, with a quote from the man himself, “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game.”

The HC’s legacy was also immortalized for the second time by the league in a special toss coin for Thanksgiving day games. Heads featured a silhouette of the late Madden, with tails featuring Madden’s famous creation: a six-legged turducken.

In 1989, Madden started handing out a turkey leg to the top player from the Thanksgiving game he was calling. He called for more turkey with hopes of handing out legs to more players, and it sparked the turducken: a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey.

Madden said at the Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game in 1997, “There are just certain things that go together: the turkey, the family, the tradition, football…And we have it all today.” He worked for CBS, Fox, and NBC during his broadcasting career which included 20 games on Thanksgiving.