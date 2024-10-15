mobile app bar

“All Is Not Lost”: Colin Cowherd Reasons Why Aaron Rodgers, Jets Have More Than Just 11% Chance to Reach the Playoffs

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Aaron Rodgers, Colin Cowherd (in-picture). Pictures taken from: Instagram and The Herd Podcast @YT.

The New York Jets are bringing in a classic dynamic duo that once served as the poster boys of the Green Bay Packers! Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers led their former team for eight seasons, winning two NFC Divisional championships. Now, they might just guide the Jets to similar glory after Adams agreed to a trade to the team. Or at least, Colin Cowherd seems to think so.

After releasing their head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets decided to bring in heavy weaponry to the team in a desperate attempt to remain in contention. However, Colin believes that the team can make it to the post-season with or without the talents of the former Raiders’ wide receiver.

“All is not lost. Davante Adams is now a Jet. It’s interesting. 2-4 means you only have an 11 percent chance to make the playoffs. I’m going to stick with my belief, with or without Devonte Adams. The Jets will qualify for a playoff spot in Week 17.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Herd (@theherd)

The Jets are currently in third place in the AFC East division, ranking just above the New England Patriots. They lost their fourth game of the season to the Bills by a score of 20-23 yesterday. If they had managed to win that matchup, the team would have been in first place in the AFC East. So, it’s understandable why Cowherd is still placing his hopes on the team.

However, while Cowherd’s enthusiasm is appreciated, fans find it highly unlikely that a 31-year-old wide receiver and a 40-year-old quarterback will be the two key players to turn the season around for the Jets. That being said, the way the finalization of Adams’ trade was announced had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Rodgers and Adams’ surprise appearance on the Pat McAfee show

As soon as the news of Adams requesting a trade from the Raiders hit the papers, everyone in the NFL community was rooting for a Davante-Aaron reunion to be on the cards. Well, the day has finally arrived.

And mere hours after the trade was announced, Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. As the host asked Rodgers for more updates on the trade, lo and behold, Adams walked into the frame, sending cheers erupting from McAfee and his crew.

The camaraderie that both Rodgers and Adams share has been cherished by fans over the past decade. However, given that both are well past their primes and have underperformed in their last few seasons, it seems almost too good to be true whether this pair can potentially win the Super Bowl for the Jets. Notably, the team hasn’t achieved this feat since 1969.

