Fans Curious About Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Absence From Taylor Swift’s Concert in London, Despite Chilling Out in Europe

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are out on a four-week trip before training camp. While their presence in Europe has elated many who adore the couple, they missed Taylor Swift’s star-studded London concert. As expected, fans are buzzing with questions as it is surprising for the couple to miss a double date with their KC clan couple Trav and Taylor.

To provide a brief preface, the Mahomes family has been close to the sensation TnT couple from the start. They have made it to several double dates, while the two ladies graced the suites in almost every Chiefs game last season.

But this time, despite being in Portugal- just close to three hours away from London, Brittany, and Patrick Mahomes missed the crossover and chose to post pictures from their time at the beach.

While Fans were in awe of their luxurious vacation, as Brittany shared glimpses of their family time on her Instagram, the pertinent question remained of their absence from the Wembley Stadium in London.

Are they coming to London?? — Kris Colvin (@KrisColvin) June 22, 2024

We don’t want them there — mery (@torturedHR) June 22, 2024

London???! — Bee ♥️ ISO TS NOLA (@13sohighschool) June 22, 2024

Niiiiice.

They will be at a TS London night! — Laurabelle (@Laurabelle33458) June 22, 2024

Despite the missed chances of a crossover, the pictures from their family vacation deserve some credit. Shots from their trip show Patrick Mahomes enjoying with kids Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III. However, the couple still has more coming up.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ European Getaway

The Mahomes family is enjoying the off-season in Europe, right before the season kicks off. Now after spending quality time in Portugal, the couple is reportedly headed for a trip to Spain.

While it will be intriguing to watch which places the duo picks in Spain, their sports fandom might take them to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, to say the least. Meanwhile, fans are still obsessing over an expected reunion of the KC clan stars and WAGS.

Others have raised important doubts like the distance noticed between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the charity met gala in April. Despite the current debate and discussion, eyes will remain on Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ attendance in London.

Meanwhile, it is important to remember that the 2024 regular season holds another opportunity for the Mahomes and TnT reunion, at least in the suites. It is only a matter of time till doubts lingering on Taylor and Brittany’s relationship shall see a twist once again.