Jason Kelce Gives a Vikings Fan a Death Stare at Taylor Swift’s Concert in London for Trash Talking About the Eagles

Jason Kelce is viewed as an endearing person who is as authentic as they come. Playing for 13 years with the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl and earned six First-Team All-Pro nods, Philadelphia has become integral to his legacy. Therefore, it’s no surprise that the former center won’t tolerate any trash-talking about his former team, even if it’s coming from a Swiftie.

At the Eras Tour in Wembley, London, a Swiftie named Nicole encountered Jason Kelce and shared her fandom for the Minnesota Vikings, while expressing her disdain for the Eagles. This declaration did not sit well with the former center.

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her experience about meeting Jason with a picture of the moment. In it, Jason can be seen giving Nicole the good-ol silent death stare.

“Ran into Jason Kelce at the Eras Tour in London today! Here is a photo of the moment I was telling him that I’m a Vikings fan and that I can’t stand the Eagles,” her caption read.

Ran into Jason Kelce at the Eras Tour in London today! Here is a photo of the moment I was telling him that I’m a Vikings fan and that I can’t stand the eagles pic.twitter.com/KJD2AHwja2 — nicole (@vikingswtf) June 22, 2024

Despite the silent face-off outside, both Jason and his wife, Kylie, enjoyed their time inside the Wembley Stadium. Alongside the couple, Travis Kelce made an exciting appearance at the Eras Tour in London, by performing on stage alongside his beau.

It’s safe to say Taylor Swift can now count more football fans among her Swifties group, including Jason, who made quite a statement with his usual high-energy presence.

Jason Steals the Limelight With a Memorable Fan Moment at Eras Tour

While his brother Travis charmed the stage with Taylor, Jason had his own memorable moments during the Eras Tour in London. In the VIP section, Jason enjoyed the concert in a way only he could, fully immersing himself in the Swiftie culture.

He was seen collecting friendship bracelets from fans, trading guitar picks, and proudly displaying his growing collection to his wife. His friendly interactions and beer-carrying skills made him a crowd favorite.

Jason Kelce getting a beer and putting on a Swiftie friendship bracelet like an absolute boss at the Taylor Swift concert last night in London pic.twitter.com/kvmtLu9tjf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 22, 2024

Jason’s standout presence at the concert included signing autographs and mingling with fans. His unforgettable presence had fans enjoying themselves, just like his appearances at Travis’ games.

That being said, his peak dad moment by giving a Swiftie death stare not only highlighted his fun-loving personality but also showed his support for his former team. Now that Jason has hung up his cleats, we will undoubtedly witness such moments more often in the future.