Allianz Arena Capacity: How Many People Are Attending Bucs vs Seahawks Munich Game?

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany, DEU; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand the ball off to running back Rachaad White (29) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of an International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League is expanding its horizons and fans couldn’t be happier. While the UK is a growing market for the league, it turns out, the Germans also love to see high octane football.

On November 13th, 2022, NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, and a riveting encounter is expected.

The NFL is quickly becoming a very popular sport in the European nation which is fantastic for the league’s future. Moreover, the fact that Tom Brady is featuring in the game will only make the fans crave more for match tickets.

Home of renowned soccer club Bayern Munich, the Allianz Arena has hosted a plethora of soccer games. However, the atmosphere during the Bucs vs Seahawks game wouldn’t be very different from what we generally see in the stadium when a soccer game is on.

Allianz Arena To Hold 67,000 NFL Fans On Sunday

Tom’s popularity and the fact that more and more youngsters are getting attracted to the game resulted in an absolute war for game tickets. As per Washington Post, around 770,000 accounts showed interest in getting the game pass.

While it is unclear how many of those accounts were bots, it is still a pretty impressive number given that the country largely has a soccer loving population.

The stadium’s capacity is around 67,000 and we can expect a full house. However, during soccer games, the capacity is increased to accommodate even more fans.

This is indeed a massive step to increase the popularity of the league. Moreover, the kids in stadium who will see Tom Brady doing his magic on the field would definitely want to pursue the sport.

As far as the matchup is concerned, Tom’s Buccaneers would be under a little bit of pressure as they haven’t really been at their best this season.

The Bucs will enter the encounter with a 4-5 record, whereas the Seahawks will go in with a 6-3 record. While Tom is yet to lose a game outside of America, the Seahawks will fancy their chances to thrash Brady’s men.

