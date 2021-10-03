‘Allow me to reintroduce myself’: Tom Brady calls on Jay-Z’s ‘Public Service Announcement’ in homecoming video ahead of electric NFL week 4 matchup vs. Patriots

Tom Brady may be entering the most talked about NFL game of his career as he’s set for a homecoming battle against the New England Patriots.

Why is this game so hyped up? Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 20-21 years or know nothing about the NFL, there’s no reason for you to not know why this game’s generating so much hype.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots back in 2000, took over the starting role in 2001, led the Pats to a Super Bowl win, kick-starting the greatest NFL dynasty of all time. Brady would go on to win six Super Bowls with the Pats in 20 seasons. However, as fate would have it, he would leave the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year in one of the most shocking moves of the offseason.

Now, he’s set to come back for the first time since leaving.

Tom Brady has arrived in New England. Chants of “Brady! Brady! Brady!” (🎥 @hectormolinaTV)pic.twitter.com/HVC703yesi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2021

Tom Brady releases Jay-Z themed hype video ahead of Patriots showdown

Given how monumental Brady’s impact was in New England, the move to Tampa Bay was unprecedented. 20 years is a long time, and to leave after all that winning took many fans aback.

Adding on to all that was speculation behind why Brady may have left. Many believed that he was fed up of being labeled a product of Bill Belichick’s system and wanted to win on his own while others believed that there genuinely existed a rift between Belichick and Brady.

All those storylines are popping up once more as Brady’s father and trainer and analysts across the country are weighing in on their opinions regarding the whole situtation.

Tom Brady’s trainer voiced some criticism toward Bill Belichick this week 👀 pic.twitter.com/2BX7FI1Ocj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2021

Tom Brady had a great response to his dad telling @tomecurran Bill Belichick wanted to move on from him, and that the QB felt vindicated by his latest championship. (h/t @ZackCoxNESN) pic.twitter.com/TEEP6Tk1VS — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 28, 2021

There is no matchup that’s creating as much talk, as many storylines, and as much intrigue as this one. Brady knows what he’s walking into, but he’s chosen to stay above all that, showing his maturity towards the situation right now. However, he couldn’t help but tease the battle a lit on his own by releasing a hype video on social media.

Brady’s social media game is unparalleled in the NFL, and his latest video continues to serve as proof of that. If there’s any game you should be watching this week, it should definitely be the Patriots-Buccaneers matchup.

‘Allow me to reintroduce myself.’ No better way to end the video.

