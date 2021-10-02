“Tom Brady Has An Offensive Line! I Ain’t Playing Until 50!”: Carmelo Anthony Doesn’t Think He Can Match Bucs QB’s Longevity, But Isn’t Considering Retirement Just Yet

Carmelo Anthony was once one of the most electric players in the NBA, but it’s no secret that he’s on the tail end of an inspiring career now.

In August, Carmelo Anthony signed a 1 year, $2.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The idea behind the move was clear. Melo is a 37 year old veteran who’s yet to win a championship, and the Lakers are the perfect team to help him over the line.

He’s joining forces with fellow “Banana Boat Crew” member LeBron James, who entered the league with him way back in 2003. While both of their careers got off to a hot start, Melo has relatively fizzled out but LeBron never let his foot off the gas pedal, winning 4 championships along the way.

That said, it’ll definitely be heartwarming to see the 2 future Hall-Of-Famers on the court, with the likes of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and Rajon Rondo, challenging for a title. Imagine if someone told that this would be the landscape of the NBA 5 years ago.

But even though Melo certainly brings value to the team, he is 37 and not getting any younger, so it makes sense that retirement is around the corner, perhaps after a fairytale championship victory. However, the SF says the thought hasn’t even crossed his mind yet.

Carmelo Anthony on Retirement: “My Passion For The Game Is At An All-Time High”

When Melo was asked about retirement yesterday and parallels were drawn to Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who’s 44 years old and determined to play until 50, he had a hilariously honest response.

“Brady’s got an offensive line!”, he joked. “I ain’t playing until 50, I’ll tell you that!”

Carmelo Anthony responding to @mcten asking about Tom Brady, and if he’s thought about retirement. “Brady’s got an offensive line! I ain’t playing until 50, I’ll tell you that!” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 1, 2021

Obviously, he makes a valid point. Although Brady has to get hit by 300-pound offensive lineman, his position is still probably a little less physically demanding than Melo’s, which involves a lot more running and stamina.

However, while he may not be chasing Brady’s longevity, Anthony did say that he’s not even thinking about retirement right now, and that his “passion for the game is at an all-time high.”

It’s look as though the NBA vet is singularly focused on finally winning a championship this season with the Lakers.