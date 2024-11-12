Almost Recruited by Urban Meyer, LeBron James Once Admitted “It Was Hard” to Walk Away From Football

Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James plays catch with the Ohio State Buckeyes team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images

When Austin Rivers ignited a debate about NBA players who can play in the NFL, a few names popped up, including that of NBA great LeBron James. It was partially due to the 4-time NBA Champions’ size, build, and longevity.

Interestingly, the NBA legend played football in high school as a wideout and a TE. He was good enough to get offers from various D1 schools including one coached by 3-time National Champion- Urban Meyer. But King James walked away from it all, focusing on basketball.

However, his love for the game persists and he remains a loyal NFL fan, even attending games whenever he gets the chance. He was yet again present at SoFi Stadium during the Rams’ loss to the Dolphins today.

During an episode of ManningCast, the Lakers’ power forward shared that he could have pursued an NFL career but ultimately chose a different path—a decision that wasn’t easy, as he still has a deep love for football. He reminisced about the thrill of being in the huddle and playing under the Friday night lights:

“I still love football to this day. Just getting out there, playing under Friday Night Lights back in high school is something I enjoyed every Friday. It was definitely challenging and tough to walk away from the game that I still love to this day.”

James also noted that he might have continued playing football if he’d had a stronger quarterback in high school, but after taking too many hits, he decided to turn his attention fully to basketball.

In an interesting twist of fate, nearly 10 years after passing up the chance to play college and professional football, LeBron had an opportunity to live out his NFL dream when offers from Jerry Jones and Pete Carroll came his way.

LeBron almost became a Cowboy

During the same segment of the ManningCast, King James confirmed the rumors that Jerry Jones offered him a contract in 2011 to play for the Cowboys. The NBA was on lockout and players were trying to negotiate a deal with the association.

It was during that period that Dallas GM turned to LeBron, urging him to come and play for them. He even sent him the jersey with his name.

Jerry wasn’t alone in considering the 4-time NBA Champion for a role in his team. Then Seattle HC Pete Carroll made a similar offer and he too sent a name jersey to him.

A couple of offers were enticing enough for King James to seriously consider playing in the NFL and he was intrigued to go back out there on the field. But the lockout ended after successful negotiations and he was back shooting hoops:

“Jerry Jones offered me a contract. Also, Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during our lockout time. It definitely got my blood going and mind racing again thinking about the game of football, being out there on Sundays.”

It wouldn’t have come as a surprise if he had played and succeeded considering he is still playing basketball at the age of 39, going into his 22nd year as a pro athlete.