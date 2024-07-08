‘Always Confident’ Joe Burrow Finally Feels Comfortable With Being Famous

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11.

Fame is a part and perk of being an NFL player, especially if you are a top-five Quarterback in the league. Not everyone can handle this kind of fame, but Joe Burrow has grown accustomed to it. The once reserved and shy LSU quarterback is now more confident and comfortable with his increased fame.

During the recent episode of “Pardon My Take”, Burrow revealed that he has been getting comfortable in his skin, even though it can still be challenging at times. He has been opening up to people and new experiences, acknowledging that maintaining a private life is difficult. Burrow likes to observe those around him, but it’s hard when he is the center of attention and everyone is looking at him. He stated,

“I am, I mean it’s very difficult sometimes. I’m starting to just not really give a sh*t anymore, which I think is good and it’s just a very odd life. So I’m starting to just be a little more open because you became exhausting trying to keep as many things private as I want to. So I’m getting better at it. “

Joe “Shiesty” has been making headlines on the internet with his latest endeavors. Alongside Jefferson and Chase, he recently walked the runway at the Vogue World Fashion Show in Paris. He was also spotted at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual white 4th of July Party. Additionally, Burrow has been appearing on podcasts, where he has voiced his opinions on the 18-game season and taunting.

Burrow has expanded his interest beyond football by investing in the Columbus Fury, a new professional volleyball team. He was also part of a 12-athlete team that purchased a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa that specializes in corn and soy production.

Through his Foundation’s 2nd Annual Golf Invitational, Burrow raised $1 million to support children in Louisiana and Ohio facing mental illnesses and food insecurity.

Now that he has gotten comfortable being famous, he wants to stay that way by giving people something to talk about in the upcoming season.

Burrow is Here to Prove His Doubters Wrong

Joe Cool’s revenge tour is about to begin soon. The Bengals star QB wants his name cheered by haters and lovers alike as he continuously prepares for a return from a season-ending injury. He feels his injury made people forget his good QB play and they started to underestimate and doubt him.

As per NBC Sports, Burrow feels if you are out of sight, you are out of people’s minds. It’s hard for people to remember you when you get injured and miss football. That leaves you out of the media. When you’re not playing, nothing is interesting about you for people to watch. He is ready to change that and feels good about the upcoming season. He stated,

“I believe that. That’s what happens when you get hurt, though. You don’t play football, people forget about you. . . . If you’re not out there and people aren’t watching you, then there’s nothing to talk about. I’m going to give people something to talk about this year. I’m excited about it.”

Joe Burrow missed the latter half of the season due to torn ligaments in his right wrist. He has since had surgery and will be ready to go when the season starts. The Bengals open the season on the 8th of September against the Patriots. In game week 2, they travel to Arrowhead for the highly-anticipated match-up against the Chiefs.

The Super Bowl appearance was a long time ago now. It’s time for him to turn up again and take the team back to the Super Bowl, and win it this time around.