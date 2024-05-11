American Comedian Bill Burr Unpacks 3 Reasons Why He Would Never Roast Tom Brady

The Roast of Tom Brady has been the talk of the NFL world since it aired. Having been in the works since May 2022, the two-year efforts of The Netflix team paid off and the roast had everything from unimaginable offensive lines, elite athletes as guests, and an assortment of comics representing the voice of the fans. However, Bill Burr, one of the most decorated comics in America, was glad to be excluded.

Bill was asked about his absence in his latest appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Surprisingly, he revealed that he was part of the original lineup in 2022. However, due to a schedule conflict, he had to miss. Burr then revealed that he wasn’t invited to be part of the final lineup. Regardless, he informed Dan that he wouldn’t have roasted Brady for three reasons.

Bill revealed that he feels bad for Brady already. The comic pointed out that throughout his career, Brady has had to face the wrath and cheating of the Indianapolis Colts.

“No, I wouldn’t because I feel like that’s what happened to him during his career. I don’t think I ever saw anybody achieve the level that he achieved while getting all of this crap from an astoundingly cheating organization in the Indianapolis Colts…”

Bill cited the instance of the Colts ownership forcefully conducting an independent investigation on the Patriots to find any sort of discrepancy in their functioning. The comic was also baffled by how the Colts owners had a seat in the NFL’s competition committee.

Apart from the Colts being behind Tom Brady, the “Unfrosted” star also took shots at ESPN for alluding to the Patriots secretly filming practice sessions of other teams to get an edge. Bill was also upset at the media for trying to discredit Tom and his team’s achievements by coining ‘deflate-gate’.

“Tom’s whole time, they’re like weighing footballs and even ESPN, they made up that crap about us filming practice and then we proved that it wasn’t true and they retracted it on Twitter at like two in the morning.”

Lastly, Bill felt bad for Tom for his divorce. He also found it amusing that men who couldn’t pick a woman from the local bar were the ones trolling Brady for his divorce. He found the entire Gisele jokes distasteful and wanted no hands in it.

“And then all the ugly ba*tards out there were all excited when his marriage went South because they can’t even approach the local hottie in a Towny bar…So it’s just like all right, let’s have a bunch of people go out there and make fun of the fact that his marriage crumbled. I mean I don’t want to do that.”

Burr’s above-mentioned rant at the show was satire at its peak. Masterfully describing Brady’s shortcomings while making it sound like he was defending him was the kind of roast style that was missing in the show. However, as per Bill, there were a few more reasons why he didn’t like the roasting style of the Tom Brady roast.

Bill Burr Describes The “Mercenary Style” Roasting in The Roast of Tom Brady

Roast comedy in essence requires the one getting roasted surrounded by people he knows and cares about. This environment ensures that the one getting roasted is getting flak from his well-wishers and not strangers. Such a setting also allows the one roasting to give it back to the roasters as well.

However, this has changed today. With the advent of standup comedians and opinion leaders, it’s impossible to miss them out on celebrity roasts thanks to the fresh and unbias perspective they bring. While these guests know about the celeb getting roasted, is vice versa true? Kim Kardashian said it best during the roast when she revealed she didn’t prepare jokes for the podcasters because she didn’t know who they were.

Bill Burr is not a fan of this mercenary style of roasting today. Roast comedy in a way is a spiritual successor of everyday conversation between friends. Adding a stranger to roast just makes a mess of it. Bill is not a fan of this new-age style as he said:

“There used to be rules but it used to be your friends that roasted you. So the rules used to be like you don’t make fun of somebody that’s not there or that isn’t going to go up and get a chance to get you. Also, I think the vibe used to be different because you knew the person, and you felt the love of the friendship. Now it’s just sort of like mercenary style, so it’s gone you know.

While many were applauding this end of “wokeness” of comedy by crossing all sorts of lines on stage and the roast still being a success, Burr has added another perspective to it. The comics toed the line multiple times when they made jokes about Gisele. According to reports, the supermodel was deeply hurt and felt disrespected by the slander.

This is what Burr meant when he said that people who weren’t present weren’t made fun of. However, that all went out the window when people decided to make jokes about Gisele’s supposed infidelity in public. It seems this was something Bill Burr was glad not to be a part of.