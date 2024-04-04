RJ Young Boldly Names Deion Sanders as the 10th Best Coach in College Football, While Giving the Top Spot to Georgia’s HC

Despite coaching the Colorado Buffaloes to a less-than-stellar 4-8 record last year, many still believe in the power of Coach Prime. One such believer is sports analyst RJ Young, who recently shook things up and placed Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders in the top 10 coaches of the CFP era.

Advertisement

His ability to shift the narrative and make waves simply by expressing his opinions sets him apart. RJ pointed out that he even has more influence than big names like Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney on his ‘The Number One College Football Show.’

Moreover, Deion proved himself while being a head coach of Jackson State by snagging wins left and right. Sanders coached the Tigers for three seasons (2020-2022) leading them to two SWAC championships and registering a winning record of 27-6.

Advertisement

Young believes while his first year didn’t go as planned, Prime Time is already changing the game. Coach Prime’s unconventional methods, like changing home visits to “you visit me,” challenge the norms of college football and are already garnering attention.

USA Today reported that Deion Sanders never had to leave the campus to seal the deal with recruiting prospects since he was hired by Colorado in early December 2022. Moreover, his presence alone increases interest in Colorado, attracting potential donors and players alike.

Top Two Coaches in the Current College Football Playoff Era

While RJ Young mentions Sanders has more influence, he still ranks Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at the top of the list. Young hails Smart as the “king of college football” as he secured two back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Moreover, his remarkable achievements have transformed Georgia’s status in the league making them regular playoff contenders in recent years.

Advertisement

However, despite still being highly respected, Swinney is ranked second as he is reluctant to adapt to changes in the game. According to Young, Swinney’s steadfast approach, refusing to engage with the transfer portal and restrict recruit visits, appears outdated in today’s football landscape. Furthermore, Clemson’s recent losses and challenges such as losing key coaching staff also put him behind Kirby Smart.

As Deion Sanders is working his way up, he will give tough competition to both the coaches who are already facing challenges in maintaining their position as the best head coach.