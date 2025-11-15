Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Receives a Playoffs Warning From Stephen A. Smith After 5-4 Start

After an 0-2 start to the regular season, one that was preceded by one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history, fans and analysts alike had begun to write off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, here we are a little more than halfway through the regular season, and the reigning AFC Champions are holding a winning record as they enter a critical divisional match up against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

It may seem early, but given their current standing and the divisional implications, either a win or a loss will likely have huge implications for Kansas City’s postseason dreams. According to Stephen A. Smith, that’s more than enough reason for the Super Bowl hopefuls to proceed with caution.

“The Kansas City Chiefs had better win this game,” Smith proclaimed during the latest episode of his self-titled podcast on YouTube. When he’s not busy promoting a sketchy solitaire app to the masses on social media, ESPN’s flagship personality can be found worrying over the various happenings of the NFL on said podcast, and suffice to say, Mahomes and co. have him a bit more worried than usual.

“We are 10 games in. They are 5-4… They lose this game, they are 5-5, and Denver is 9-2. It’s a wrap. You’re not going to have a shot at winning the division if you’re the Kansas City Chiefs and you lose this game… One could easily argue that this the most important regular season game of Patrick Mahomes’ career… What excuse do you have? You can not lose this game.”

Given the stoutness of the Broncos’ defense, which is currently allowing the fifth fewest points and the ninth fewest passing yards of any unit in the league, Smith is well within his right to be concerned about this match up for Mahomes and co. Nevertheless, they are still being booked as -3.5 favorites, even though they’ll be on the road for this one.

It’s worth noting, however, that Denver’s defense is also the second most penalized unit of its kind, and they’ve given up more first downs via penalty than any other team in the NFL. That lack of discipline should present some added opportunities for the Chiefs on Sunday, but Smith can’t help but to fear their propensity for getting to the quarterback.

“Nobody has had a +35 sack differential in NFL history after 10 games until Denver did it just now. They are no joke.” On average, Mahomes is being sacked nearly twice each game, so the integrity of the pocket will certainly be something to look out for on Sunday afternoon.

But then again, if there was ever a quarterback who has proven himself capable of escaping pressure to make a play downfield, it’s “Magic Man” Mahomes.