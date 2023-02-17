DK Metcalf Girlfriend: Is the Seahawks’ Receiver Dating Instagram Model Cerina Wilson?

DK Metcalf is a rising superstar in the NFL. The Seahawks wideout is probably one of the fastest receivers in the NFL right now and is slowly establishing himself to be one of the best. Naturally, with his rise, comes an increased interest in his personal life, which he has been ultra-secretive about forever. However, there might be some morsels out there about his most recent love interest: Cerina Wilson.

Cerina Wilson is an Instagram model and influencer, born and raised in the States. Currently, she is pursuing a student at Central Washington University. The 22-year-old model is also a huge star on TikTok, with over 200k followers. Not much is known about this Instagram celebrity, apart from the rumors surrounding her and ‘Decaf’ Metcalf.

The rumor gained traction back when Wilson posted a story about missing Metcalf, which she almost immediately took down. This, along with the few times they were seen together, started spinning tales of a secret budding relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied these rumors, so all this is still just speculation.

Also Read: “The Alabama Guy Doesn’t Look Bad”: Jim Irsay Accidentally Reveals Bryce Young as Colts Draft Choice

DK Metcalf is proving to be instrumental in the Seattle Seahawks’ future

While Metcalf’s dating life may not have a lot of certainty in it, his professional life certainly does. His impressive performance over the span of three years has convinced the Seahawks enough to give him an extension contract worth $72 million, with a $30 million signing bonus. Though the Seahawks haven’t been able to put up a great show this season, the future does look bright for ‘Decaf’ Metcalf.

Metcalf is fast. Very fast. This has helped him establish himself as one of the most prolific wideouts in the NFL right now. If the Seattle Seahawks cannot use him to the best of his abilities, he will most likely be picked up b another team. Especially when top teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are always on the lookout for more receivers.

However, it seems a bit unlikely that Metcalf would leave the Seahawks after just signing an extension. So fans can expect him to stay in Seattle for another 2 years at least. That’s 2 years for the Seahawks to come up with a plan to get back to the top of the pecking order. Will they figure out how to be the best of the best again? Or is Metcalf ultimately heading off to a better team?

Also Read: Denver Broncos News: Defensive Maestro Rex Ryan to Join Broncos Soon?