Amid Fox Debut, Former NFL QB Reminds Tom Brady of Joe Montana’s Struggles as a TV Commentator

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Since Joe Montana, Tom Brady has been the only one who has achieved undeniable GOAT status in the NFL. And just like his predecessor, Brady is following Montana’s career trajectory by becoming a commentator. However, some worry that just like Montana, it might not be smooth sailing for Brady on screen.

While on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn, LaVar Arrington, and Jonas Knox spoke about Tom Brady’s recent interview with Rich Eisen. In the interview, Brady showcased his commitment and drive to perform well for Fox and got candid with it. He was brutally honest about how he will measure his success and the hosts

Among the analysts, Quinn expressed his curiosity about how the masses will perceive Brady. On the one hand, he is the NFL GOAT with a staunch following in Tampa Bay and New England. So the assumption would be that even if he is sub-par as a broadcaster, he wouldn’t be criticized. On the other hand, Quinn cited how even Joe Montana wasn’t exempt from criticism and the same might follow for TB-12. Quinn said,

“But before Tom Brady there was Joe Montana who was the greatest of all time and yet it didn’t work out for him, for whatever reason. So I’m curious to see what the reaction would be, what the criticism will be…”

Joe Montana himself had taken the same route Brady is taking right now. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t work out well. The 49ers QB’s broadcasting career ended after just 9 appearances. He was reluctant to criticize players and was, in some instances, kept from making the statements he wanted to make. This is the same problem Brady Quinn thinks an opinionated TB-12 might also face.

Will Tom Brady Be Polarizing?

Brady was polarizing as a football player, and he will just as likely be polarizing as a commentator. Everything is polarizing in football. Even as Quinn drew a comparison between Brady and Montana, he speculated on Brady’s future on Fox and thinks that Brady will have a polarizing effect on the fans of the show. He stated,

“I think he’s going to be really polarizing because I don’t think he’s going to be afraid of giving his opinion.”

Brady has always been brutally honest about his opinions, especially when it comes to the game he loves. He doesn’t hold back when he has to criticize someone or when he has to present his honest take on something. In a world of being subtle and soft, Brady’s manner of voicing out his opinion is refreshingly brutal.

But away from the comfort of his own podcast or appearances elsewhere, this time Brady will be on a national broadcast for all to see and hear, all live. And that is a challenge he might not be very familiar with, not to mention all the red tape that comes with being affiliated with a broadcasting channel. Will he be up for the challenge?