Daniel Jones vs Deshaun Watson: Which QB Had a Worse Week 1?

The 2024 NFL season’s Week 1 is a wrap and we finally know how the offseason preparations of different teams converted into on-field performances. One of the most shocking results of Week 1 was the Giants failing to score a single touchdown under QB Daniel Jones in the game against the Vikings.

Advertisement

The only thing comparable to Jones’ failed performance was Deshaun Watson’s rusty performance against the Cowboys.

Jones made a comeback after missing most of last season because of an ACL injury and the QB did not look comfortable on the field. He completed only 22 of 42 passes, threw 2 interceptions, had a passer rating of 44.3, and failed to throw a single deep pass.

The offense was uncoordinated and the team’s best attempt was intercepted inside the Vikings red zone by safety Harrison Smith.

Rookie Malik Nabers caught 5 throws and covered 66 yards with Robinson on the other end catching 6 throws for 44 yards, but the team’s inability to coordinate long passes and non-existent running resulted in a disastrous loss of 6-28.

Meanwhile, the Browns hoped for a strong resurgence under Watson but the day ended with a disappointing 17-33. The QB made a return for the first time since November 2023 to lead the offense but failed to make an impact on the field.

At the beginning of the game, it was clear that Watson wasn’t prepared for the task at hand as he was unable to utilize the team’s offense against the Cowboys and missed multiple throws to wide receiver Amari Cooper in the 1st half of the game.

However, he got a grasp of the game by the end and finished the game with 24 out of 45 complete passes, 169 passing yards for 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

The Cowboys vs Browns game was a battle between two of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL with Prescott displaying unmatched class whereas a rusty Watson barely managed to survive.

On paper, Watson gave a better performance than his Giants counterpart. Both players made a return after suffering season-ending injuries in 2023, but while the experienced Watson was able to manage one touchdown, Jones was completely ineffective against the Vikings.

Similarly, Watson was able to use Cooper and Njoku to move deep in the Cowboys’ red zone whereas Jones’ offense was only able to cross the Vikings’ red zone once.

The upcoming Browns game against the Jaguars will put Watson’s skills to the test. Will he be able to justify his high paycheck? Will Jones be able to save his starting QB spot with the Giants?