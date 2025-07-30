“God Gives His Strongest Soldiers the Toughest Battles”: Ryan Clark Reflects on Deion Sanders Beating Cancer

A two-sport phenom, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and now the head coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders has always stood as a larger-than-life figure in American sports culture. But the last few days have revealed a different side of Prime that no stat sheet or highlight reel could capture.

Sanders recently broke the news that, in the last few months, he secretly underwent surgery to remove his bladder after a cancer diagnosis. Most impressively, at 57, the legendary cornerback had faced and beaten a potentially fatal disease… all while keeping his team, his staff, and even his family largely in the dark to protect their focus and peace of mind.

This must have been a harrowing ordeal, marked by physical pain and emotional toll, as Sanders lost 25 pounds during recovery, had to endure a radical lifestyle change, and learned to rely on DEPEND [bladder control pad].

The NFL world naturally is still shocked by the bombshell that Sanders dropped. But perhaps the most moving reaction to his revelation came from former NFL safety Ryan Clark, who reflected on the emotional depth behind Coach Prime’s journey.

“You know, the saying is God gives his strongest soldiers the toughest battles,” Clark started on The Pivot. “And I think Deion has proven that throughout his life, that he is that.”

The former safety’s voice, like many fans and peers, was struck by the reality that someone who once seemed untouchable, a man “immortalized as an athletic god,” was now confronting his own mortality in the most human way possible. Clark zeroed in on one moment in particular that made him realize this:

“It struck me that it’s not just about writing the will,” Clark said, “It’s about the possibility or the inevitability of it being executed… When you begin to grow in age, you realize: I won’t be here forever,” added the ex-NFL safety.

But it wasn’t just the vulnerability that moved Ryan Clark. It was the quiet power behind Sanders’ name and what it represented.

“Legacy is the smile you constantly see on Shedeur Sanders’ face, Shilo Sanders’ face… what he’s done for the athletes he’s had the opportunity to coach. That’s the legacy that will immortalize Deion Sanders, not being the greatest cover corner of all time.”

God gives his strongest soldiers his toughest battles, & @deionsanders is one of his most faithful. It’s always jarring when one of the game’s immortals is faced with their own mortality. It’s in their humanity we see the best of them. I know Prime will use this adversity to… pic.twitter.com/QcURe1aj4C — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 29, 2025

Simply put, it’s the “how” that defines Coach Prime today. Not just as a coach or a former star, but as a man whose courage is now measured in scars, not rings.

A man who quietly changed his phone number to keep his illness from distracting those around him. A man who spoke with humor about having port-a-potties on the sidelines, while urging others to get regular cancer screenings because “everyone knows someone who is affected or infected by the ‘C’ word.”

And that, more than any interception or championship, is why Deion Sanders remains a pillar and perhaps the most inspiring athlete America has seen in recent history.

“I’m excited to watch him inspire despite what he’s dealing with,” Ryan Clark aptly concluded.

So are we.