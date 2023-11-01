“No Way We Haven’t Sent LeBron James the Invite”: Kings of NE Ohio Jason & Travis Kelce Want to Settle an Important Debate With the Lakers Star

NBA superstar LeBron James, a fellow Ohio native, expressed his enthusiasm to join the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, perhaps as part of the Travis Kelce craze. LeBron, born in Akron, reached out to the Westlake-based Kelces, playfully suggesting he might be missing an invitation because they are the “Kings of NE Ohio.” He eagerly wanted to be part of the fun on their popular podcast. He playfully tweeted,

The brothers addressed this on their podcast, extending an invite to James publically. Jokingly, The Eagles’ center claimed how Travis was supposed to extend the invitation, and they have been trying to ‘bring the King on’ for a while!

They even said James was ‘acting’ here, as ‘there’s no way we haven’t sent the invite to LeBron James!’. But the Chiefs TE gladly welcomed LeBron to the show, expressing his honor at the basketball icon’s interest in joining them. With over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers, the New Heights podcast has gained significant traction these past few weeks thanks to Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

So what will be the topics of discussion when King James finally joins the brother on the podcast couch? While Travis suggested finally putting an end to the debate about whether NBA players can play in the NFL, Jason had a different idea. Rehashing Travis Kelce’s attempts at making it in basketball, the older Kelce brother suggested asking James why he didn’t put Travis in his AAU team. However, the Chiefs’ TE already had the answer: “It’s because I couldn’t dribble, Jason.”

The Kelce Brothers and King James’ Ohio Connect

The video has garnered over 2 million views since the episode was released. Fans and followers of the podcast expressed their excitement at the prospect of LeBron James joining as a guest, with some even suggesting that the show should be done in person with an audience, perhaps in the Cleveland area. Fans were also quick to joke about Lebron James only wanting to be on the podcast to get some of that residual ‘Swift’ clout. Rubbishing such theories the New Heights podcast joked about the same with a witty tweet,

Jason Kelce highlighted how the brothers have been following his career since his St Vincent-St Mary days to the present. Additionally, Travis Kelce reminisced about how he went to watch Lebron play a high school basketball game as a tiny 7th grader and was absolutely awed by King James, jumping around in the bleachers. Lebron James has been making waves in the basketball world for a while now, and when Travis Kelce was in 7th grade, he was already a superstar. Travis attested to this when he talked about seeing highlights of his games on national TV as James was “mossin’ everybody.”

It seems the basketball GOAT is also a fan of the witty banter between the two brothers and is jumping on the NFL hype train as the season progresses. As the brothers talked about welcoming LeBron, they couldn’t help but relive the ‘good ol’ days’ when they used to watch the Basketball legend’s games in their home state, and the shared history coming growing up in the same city.