Amid Rib Injury, Insider Explains Jayden Daniels’ Playing Chances Against Caleb Williams’ Bears

The highly-anticipated clash between Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams is enveloped with uncertainty. The LSU alum remains officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and may not even step on the field.

Daniels suffered a rib injury while sliding down during a rushing attempt against the Carolina Panthers. While the X-rays didn’t detect any fracture, he is still experiencing pain in the rib cartilage. The Insider threw light on the matter, speculating that the rookie QB might not play

Per Mike Rapoport, Jayden is likely to return this season. However, the game against the Williams-led Bears might witness Daniels resting because the Commanders wouldn’t risk their QB or rush his recovery.

He highlighted that the LSU Alum didn’t partake in crucial Wednesday and Thursday practices. The rookie did some strenuous work on Friday but spent most of the time recovering.

Rapoport also pointed out that when a QB misses mid-week practices, his odds of playing on the weekend decrease, This is because they are not fully trained for the game. He expected Daniels and the team to be cautious, despite the frenzy and hype around the particular matchup.

“When a young player or really even the veteran player who’s a QB doesn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, generally those guys don’t play, not because they’re not able to but because they haven’t properly prepared to play a game. It remains to be seen whether or not Jayden Daniels will go. I expect them to exercise caution. This is their franchise QB.”

The anticipation surrounding the game is due to the rookie QBs facing off against each other for the first time this season. Since Caleb was selected as the number 1 pick and Daniels as 2nd during the NFL Draft, this contest has been long-awaited.

While Rapoport believes that Daniels should prioritize his health, the QB himself reflected on his fighting spirit and future commitments.

Jayden Daniels talks to the media about his injury and return

Speaking with the media after limited practice on Friday, Daniels acknowledged that injuries are part of the game. He explained that neither he nor the Commanders wanted him to be in a position where he’d have to play through pain.

Daniels expressed confidence in his treatment and recovery process. He declared that he is working hard to get back on the field, but ultimately, the decision will rest with the training staff and management on whether he can play.

” It’s football. At the end of the day, things happen. Sometimes you might have to fight through something but if you could go, you can give it your all and be smart about it. Obviously, they wouldn’t put me in any position, they wouldn’t feel comfortable in for my future. I don’t want to put myself in that predicament either.”

Commanders fans must be anxious, watching another of their prized rookie QBs sidelined by injury. However, the management might take a different approach this time than the last—not rush their franchise player’s recovery.

Marcus Mariota stepped in last week and performed exceptionally and will likely be securing the start again this week. With a strong 5-2 record, the team is in a good position to take on the Bears without their star rookie, aiming to improve to 6-2.