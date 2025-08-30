Amid “Special Relationship” With Michael Jordan, Jalen Hurts Recalls QB Lessons From Two NFL GOATs

Michael Jordan has connections everywhere, a product of his aura, charm, and undisputed status as the GOAT. One of the more intriguing bonds he’s formed is with Super Bowl MVP and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jordan, whose “Jordan Brand” has become a global force in footwear and apparel, signed the Alabama alum in 2023. Since then, the two have developed a genuine relationship built on mutual respect and admiration.

Advertisement

Over time, Hurts and Jordan have shared several deep conversations, talks that Hurts says have left a lasting impression. The Eagles’ star has drawn wisdom from those exchanges, applying the lessons not just to his game, but to his overall approach to life. So, what exactly did he take away from the GOAT?

According to Hurts, Jordan emphasized the importance of passion. Whether you’re an athlete or not, passion for your craft—when paired with a relentless work ethic and a strong sense of responsibility- is what separates you from the rest and fuels growth.

“We have had the opportunity to build a special relationship, and it has grown over time from a distant respect and an admirer to a kind of growing close and being able to have really good conversations that stretch different parts of shoes that we fill in our lives, and it’s one that I value. It’s just the passion that you have for what you do and the work ethic, and the ownership that you take in what you do.”

Hurts admits he never had the chance to watch Jordan play live, but that doesn’t lessen the impact of their relationship. Just knowing what Jordan accomplished at the highest level makes those conversations invaluable. For Hurts, learning from someone who reached the pinnacle of greatness has been nothing short of transformative.

While Hurts never had the chance to watch Michael Jordan play, he did grow up witnessing two other all-time greats dominate the NFL: Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. As a student of the game with an insatiable hunger for knowledge, Jalen made sure to learn from them as well.

Even though his playing style is very different from theirs, his conversations with Manning and Brady left a deep impression. From them, the Alabama Alum learned the importance of being present, of approaching the position with humility and curiosity, and of constantly seeking knowledge. They reminded him that playing quarterback is as much about mental toughness and emotional maturity as it is about physical ability.

For Jalen Hurts, those lessons became guiding principles, keys not only to mastering the mechanics of the position but also to developing the mindset required to lead at the highest level.

While qualities like mental toughness and emotional maturity are essential to playing and mastering the role, Hurts believes what truly separates a great quarterback is his ability to be efficient and to produce consistently. Can he apply those lessons and truly become a great QB?