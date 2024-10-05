“I’m Probably Annoying My Nephew”: Peyton Manning Breaks Down His Involvement in Developing Arch Manning

It seems like the Mannings have football running in their blood. After brothers Eli and Peyton Manning both lifted the Lombardi Trophy four times between them, it’s their nephew, Arch Manning, who has everyone impressed with his quarterbacking prowess with the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Arch committed to the University of Texas in 2022 and has since begun his upward climb in football. He has made two consecutive starts this season, adding nine touchdowns and 900 yards to his tally.

While every player has his hard work to thank for his performance, having two NFL legends as uncles is certainly an advantage. However, it turns out that the 19-year-old quarterback is forging his own path, having minimal communication with both Eli and Peyton.

According to the Manning brothers, their biggest contribution to their nephew has been “support.” In an interview last month, Eli recalled sending a text to Arch in which he provided some valuable advice.

He encouraged the freshman to have a plan moving forward but not to ‘predetermine’ his future actions, especially after Arch’s last play of the game didn’t quite impress him. Eli did, however, express his pride in the young quarterback for his overall performance and praised his hard work, saying:

“I just, kind of talked about, have a plan but don’t predetermine what you’re going to do. Proud of him, how hard he’s worked. He’s into it. He puts in the work, he puts in the grind. He’s a good kid.”

That said, it’s not just the younger Manning brother who keeps in touch with his nephew’s progress in football. Peyton is equally involved and once sent the freshman QB three eight-minute voice messages about a specific drill.

Who is Arch Manning’s favorite uncle?

During his appearance on the Up & Adams show, Peyton was asked the million-dollar question: who is Arch’s favorite uncle out of the two?

“Oh, I don’t know. You have to ask him that,” replied the former Colts quarterback, even dismissing the myth that he and Eli conduct “breakdowns” of Arch’s play.

“We’re his uncles,” explained Peyton, emphasizing how they try to be a “resource” to their nephew rather than an always-hovering figure. The former Super Bowl champion then noted that Arch already has a great mentor in Steve Sarkisian, the head coach of the Longhorns. He was also one of the reasons why Arch joined the program in the first place.

Ultimately, like any other family, it’s unconditional support that the Mannings try to provide, and are always there to “have a conversation” when needed.

Peyton further joked that Arch might already be regretting reaching out to him for help. He explained that last spring Arch had texted him asking about a two-minute drill, to which the collegiate received three voicemails, each lasting about eight minutes!

Peyton also playfully remarked that his nephew might reconsider his decision to reach out to his uncle after that instance.

“Three eight-minute voice memos later, after I left him all the details of a two-minute drill, I think he was like, ‘You know what, I probably could have gotten this information somewhere else.”

Peyton ended by saying that he always wishes his nephew good luck before the game, encourages him after his wins, and just tries to be there when the young QB is in need. What more could Arch ask for?