Taylor Swift Stunned at the 2010 NFL Kickoff Concert Amid Travis Kelce’s College Suspension

If we rewind to September 9, 2010, Taylor Swift, who has consistently declined Super Bowl halftime shows, dazzled the stage at an NFL event. It was the regular season kickoff concert in Jackson Square, New Orleans, held before the season opener between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

This show also marked a significant milestone for Swift as she was starting her transition from country music to pop, which fully materialized in 2014. Taylor’s performance included her hits like ‘Love Story,’ ‘You Belong With Me,’ and ‘Teardrops on My Guitar.’

Interestingly, while Taylor Swift was entertaining NFL fans in New Orleans, Travis Kelce’s career as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bearcats took a bad turn. He was suspended for the entire 2010 season after failing a drug test. However, it was all part of a journey that would eventually propel him to NFL stardom.

Three years later, Kelce was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the KC Chiefs as a tight end. Since then, he has clinched three Super Bowl titles, and in the upcoming season, Travis and the Chiefs will be chasing the three-peat, something no other franchise has achieved.

On the other hand, Taylor has now positioned herself as a global pop icon and enjoys a huge fan following known as the ‘Swifties.’ She has 14 Grammy Awards and countless chart-toppers to her name, and her ongoing Eras Tour has become an economic phenomenon, reportedly amassing over a billion dollars.

That said, the universe truly works in mysterious ways. Who would have imagined that Travis and Taylor would eventually find themselves together?

Moreover, the romance between the two sparked a surge of interest and viewership for the NFL starting in the 2023 season, significantly impacting the league’s landscape. Swifties, who typically weren’t as interested in football, flocked to NFL games like never before.

Kelce’s jersey sales also soared, and overall NFL merchandise saw an increase. Their relationship basically became a topic on social media which further boosted advertising revenue for the league.

Plus, with Taylor Swift often seen at Chiefs games last season, ticket demand spiked, benefiting both the team and contributing to increased revenue across the NFL. However, she has yet to make a grand appearance for the big league.

Taylor Swift Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Seeing Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show would be a dream come true for many NFL fans and a massive win for the NFL. Although there have been speculations about her finally saying yes, it hasn’t materialized for various reasons.

Firstly there was a conflict with her partnership with Coca-Cola, as Pepsi sponsored the halftime show for years. But the possibility seemed way easy when Apple Music took over sponsorship duties. However, Swift’s busy schedule, due to her Eras Tour and the project of re-recording her six albums to reclaim ownership of her music, has limited her availability.

For 2025, Miley Cyrus might be the one to make the cut. However, if Taylor wishes to grace the big stage, the NFL would surely make an exception.