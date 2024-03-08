Deion Sanders Seized The Moment to Get Mentored By Nick Saban While Filming a Commercial Together

Deion Sanders is a star in his own right. However, his former counterpart for Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban is a legendary name in the college football arena. Having coached the Tide for 17 years and a total of 7 national championships to boast, Saban has a lot to offer. So when the two coaches came together for one of the Aflac commercials together, Coach Prime took the opportunity to learn while he earned.

Deion Sanders, known to never let a learning opportunity pass by, engaged with Saban for some valuable tips. The Aflac commercial break was utilized by Sanders to discuss one of his problems with veteran Nick Saban. In an interview with Forbes, Prime revealed, “I went to Coach Saban with a problem that I had.”

Saban is often believed to be straightforward in his approach, whether it’s the NIL legislation or distractions for college athletes. Therefore, he suggested a similar road to Sanders against his doubts.

” ‘You know what I did?’ And he gave me an illustration of what he had done in a similar situation,” quoted Sanders, while also stating his point of view, “Coach, I can’t do that. If I do it, I know I’m going to be criticized.”

Deion Sanders found Saban’s answer comforting. However, Prime Effect had to defer using the suggestion for another time. Though Prime was ecstatic about gaining Nick Saban’s insight, he wasn’t sure if it was the right timing. Furthermore, he also mentioned that Nick Saban’s farsightedness caused him to mention the offered solution as the ultimate action.

All is Well Between Deion Sanders and Nick Saban after Highs and Lows

Though Deion Sanders could not follow Saban’s advice, he being a coach who entered the CFB arena in 2020 holds Saban in high regard. The ‘triple threat’ of the NFL voiced his immense respect for Saban calling each opportunity to share screen with him as a ‘gift’. The duo has now buried the hatchet for good, with Sanders cherishing his viewpoint more than ever.

“I love and I adore and I respect and every time I do a commercial with Coach Saban, it’s a gift. Sitting in his presence and hearing him and throwing something else out there so I can hear his viewpoint on it because he’s forgotten more things than I may ever accomplish,” said Sanders in an interview with 60 minutes.

The Saban-Sanders duo has become a reel and real staple in college football, for sharing their resolve to shape young athletes. However, the road to this point has been filled with highs and lows for the two. Despite a 4-8 season, Coach Saban recognized the Prime Effect’s efforts to overhaul the Colorado Buffaloes, according to SI.

On the flip side, Nick Saban also voiced his discontent with Deion Sanders, as JSU reportedly paid $1,000,000 to join them under the NIL. Moreover, before Saban retired the two were obvious rivals, rooting for their teams more than others.