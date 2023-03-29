Amid Trade Speculations, Lamar Jackson Reveals What Caused Him to Stay Awake All Night and It’s Not What You Think It Is

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens did an unusual thing with their star quarterback. Baltimore put a nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson on March 7 for the other 31 teams to negotiate with him. It was a unique situation because a player like the Heisman Trophy winner, who was also an MVP winner, was put in such a situation. However, since Baltimore was not interested in meeting his trade value, the 26-year-old demanded a trade. Even though the quarterback is in the middle of making the most crucial decision of his life, he was awake the entire night. The reason behind that is surprising.

Both parties had publicly accepted that they wanted to work with each other for a long time. Lamar wanted a franchise tag on him and wanted the team to offer him a long-term deal that granted him a lot of money. The final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft expected the kind of money that Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Bears. But the team does not want to shell out that kind of money, though it was reported that the team did offer him a deal that the star QB did not accept. Something like this would definitely put anyone under pressure.

What did Lamar Jackson do that did not let him sleep all night?

The Louisville product posted a special letter to his fans on Twitter. Jackson thanked his fans for supporting him and fighting for a better contract with him. He also informed them that he asked for a trade because, even though he was an athlete, he had to make a business decision.

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Additionally, he wanted to play for a team with which he could win a Super Bowl. In the end, Lamar Jackson said that he wanted to stay close to his fans. Therefore, the two-time Pro Bowler asked his fans to subscribe to his FanPage after he woke up at 11 p.m. One fan found this peculiar and asked him what he would do the entire night if he had slept already.

😂Boy full body workouts will do it — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Though he did not tell his fans about his plans, he did say that it was because the after-pain of full-body exercise forced him to sleep during the day and wake up late at night.

Potential landing spot for Lamar

Now that the QB wants out of Baltimore, these teams can look into bringing him on board: