Amidst Serial Hate For Colorado, CFB Analyst Shows How Shedeur Sanders Made Nebraska Eat Their Words

Since Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes and brought his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with him, the team has quickly become one of the most polarizing in college football. This week, as Coach Prime faces off against Nebraska, and some are arguing that it feels like Colorado is going up against not just the Cornhuskers, but the entire college football world.

However, despite the hate surrounding Colorado, some believe Shedeur Sanders is ready to silence the doubters and make his opponents eat their words again like last season.

A YouTuber and a CFB Analyst, Ismokehiphop Live, unearthed many of the hateful videos popping up on social media against Coach Prime and Colorado before their game against Nebraska. He threw shade at another CFB content creator named RJ Young who apparently shot to fame by trashing Deion and his team and is continuing the same for the Nebraska match up.

The YouTube analyst showed videos of Nebraska players talking trash, beaming with confidence, while saying that they would beat Colorado. The analyst criticized other TV analysts, media pundits, and YouTubers for trying to put down Shedeur by underestimating his abilities.

Many sided with the Cornhuskers last season, believing that Shedeur wouldn’t get more than 150 passing yards last season but the Buffs QB proved them wrong. Last season, Colorado beat them 36-14, with Sanders throwing for 339 yards including two touchdowns. while also posting a rushing touchdown.

“Does Nebraska remember this when they say Shedeur is not going to have over 150 yards passing? This was said by all the ESPN pundits, all the media on CBS, and all the YouTube fake wannabe analysts and pundits. What happened to this last year? Did you forget about that? Did you forget the way he dissected your core defense?”

This shows how Shedeur was head and shoulders above anything throw at him by the defense in that game. And, the CFB analyst believes Shedeur is likely to replicate those numbers as he feels that while Nebraska improved their QB play, their defense still hasn’t improved.

Speaking of improved quarterback play, Dylan Raiola, looked like the real deal in his single outing. He’s a big reason the Cornhuskers are confident for this game. So how does he match up against the likes of Shadeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders Vs Dylan Raiola

While Shedeur is preparing himself to make his way into the NFL next season, Raiola has just entered college football and has a long way to go. This is an interesting matchup between two former 5-star recruits. So what can we expect from these QBs going into the game and how can these two ensure a victory for their teams? Well, CFB analyst and former NFL player, Desmond Howard has an answer to that question.

As reported by On3, Howard expects Shedeur to be himself, pointing out that he’s already an experienced QB in college football. As for Raiola, he expects him to handle pressure and try and understand the new defensive scheme that Colorado throws at him, which he expects Deion Sanders will do to create confusion for the young quarterback.

“I mean that’s a tough question.. I just think Shedeur needs to be Shedeur. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in football, he’s proven that year in and year out. We look at Raiola, he’s a young guy, he’s a newbie.”

However, pressure will be on the Buffs star shot-caller rather than the Patrick Mahomes doppelgänger. Every match Shedeur plays this season will determine his position on the draft board and whether he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. The Buffaloes take the Cornhuskers on 7 September at 7:30 p.m. ET in Memorial Lincoln Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.