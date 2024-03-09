Amidst Trade Rumors & Franchise Tag, L’Jarius Sneed Drops Hints With a Cryptic Message

The NFL teams have already started working on their strategies while planning their NFL deals and player tags for the upcoming season. However, there is one player that everyone is talking about: L’Jarius Sneed. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped a bombshell by slapping a non-exclusive franchise tag on their star cornerback. Now it’s got everyone wondering what’s next for him as the tag allows him to chat with other teams, opening the door for potential trades.

Advertisement

But amidst all these trade talks and franchise trade drama, Sneed dropped a cryptic message on X platform. He wrote, “Still learning, still growing, still dreaming, still going !”

Advertisement

It seems like Sneed is staying positive and focused amidst all the speculation. He is reminding everyone that despite the setbacks; he wants to improve himself and chase his dreams. Though it doesn’t spill the beans on his future plans, it hints that he’s open to offers from other NFL teams if the deal is right.

It looks like a bunch of NFL teams are eyeing a trade for L’Jarius Sneed. Tyler Gragon of USA Today says teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars are already interested in him. Sneed and the Chiefs have until mid-July to figure out a new contract. If they can’t, the Chiefs have until the 2024 trade deadline to trade him before he becomes a free agent.

Chiefs Fans Worry as Trade Rumors Swirl Around Star Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

However, Chiefs fans are feeling uneasy after seeing his tweet, hoping the star cornerback stays with their team. Some are calling him the best cornerback and urging him to stick with the Chiefs, while others believe Sneed deserves a good paycheck.

A fan stated,

Advertisement

Another one wrote,

A social media user mentioned,

A different one expressed,

Someone else said,

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Since then he has played four seasons and recorded 303 tackles, 13 QB Hits, 6.5 sacks, defended 40 passes, 10 interceptions, and three fumbles recovered. Moreover, he has also helped the Chiefs win two back-to-back Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023.