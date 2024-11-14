“Amount of Times a QB Licks His Fingers”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Teaches Jason Kelce a Lesson About Cleanliness After the Former Center Admits to Pooping His Pants During Games

As James Houston’s ‘Poopgate’ saga continues, a former Eagles star has come forward with his own confession! Jason Kelce admitted that such accidents are quite common in the league, and he’s been a victim of it too — unwillingly experiencing a bodily mishap, of course. However, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t too pleased with how Jason handled his accident, leaving the QB somewhat disgusted.

Advertisement

On an episode of the ‘New Height’ podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the buzz around the Lions linebacker’s pants, which appeared stained in the rear area. Fans have since speculated that it was a bodily mishap. Jason, too, was on the same page, remarking, “This is why I hate white pants.”

He further argued that Houston suffered this unfortunate fate due to what was likely the “wrong type of gut situation” on the field when he was “exerting a lot of effort.”

While Travis corrected his brother, saying that Houston had quoted sitting on Gatorade as the reason behind the stains, Jason firmly believed it was a stomach problem.

“Come on Travis. You and I both know he said I know Gatorade, not in that exact specific spot.”

The retired center further came in support of Houston, saying there’s “nothing to be ashamed of” before sharing his own close call with a similar embarrassing situation. Jason shared how he never had a mishap while on camera, however, he once found himself in a sticky situation (pun intended) before a practice session.

“I have done this. Dude, I did this before a game once, you know, like when you shart and you know that there’s a possibility something just came up. But you’re not certain (unless) you got white pants.”

First, the former center checked with his teammate, who gave him the green light. Unfortunately, Kelce soon suspected he’d experienced another mishap during the session, with one teammate even pointing it out. He quickly ran to the showers to clean up. While fans were entertained by the story, it didn’t sit well with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The former NFL quarterback emphasized the importance of hygiene, pointing out how quarterbacks often lick their fingers to get their grip right on the ball. He said that if Kelce was unsure of his gut situation, he should’ve changed “just in case“.

Fitzpatrick also feels that while it’s excusable for Houston, who’s in defense, it’s a strict no from someone on the offensive line like Kelce. Especially since a center is the one responsible for snapping the ball.

For the amount of times a QB licks his fingers in a game if you are having doubts at the cleanliness of your grundle we better be in shotgun or for the sake of being a decent human you should probably be changing just in case… It’s all good for this to happen to a defensive end… https://t.co/1x87dpMNRH — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) November 13, 2024

Fitzpatrick’s concern soon went viral and eventually reached Kelce, who wasted no time clarifying his story.

Jason Kelce responds to Ryan Fitzpatrick

As Fitzpatrick voiced his views on hygiene in Kelce’s story, the former center explained that it was just an “honest mistake.” Kelce shared how he had a false sense of security after checking with his teammate, which is why he wasn’t overly cautious.

The retired Eagles star also quipped that if he had changed clothes every time he was uncertain, it would have taken up a major chunk of his 13-year career.

Honest mistake, I checked with a teammate and he lead me astray. If I changed on every questionable one I would’ve missed half my career! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 14, 2024

It seems like poop accidents aren’t too out of the ordinary for an athlete. As for James Houston, the linebacker denies any accident and has attributed the embarrassing situation to some spilled Gatorade.