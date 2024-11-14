mobile app bar

“Amount of Times a QB Licks His Fingers”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Teaches Jason Kelce a Lesson About Cleanliness After the Former Center Admits to Pooping His Pants During Games

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jason Kelce and Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jason Kelce (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

As James Houston’s ‘Poopgate’ saga continues, a former Eagles star has come forward with his own confession! Jason Kelce admitted that such accidents are quite common in the league, and he’s been a victim of it too — unwillingly experiencing a bodily mishap, of course. However, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t too pleased with how Jason handled his accident, leaving the QB somewhat disgusted.

On an episode of the ‘New Height’ podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the buzz around the Lions linebacker’s pants, which appeared stained in the rear area. Fans have since speculated that it was a bodily mishap. Jason, too, was on the same page, remarking, “This is why I hate white pants.”

He further argued that Houston suffered this unfortunate fate due to what was likely the “wrong type of gut situation” on the field when he was “exerting a lot of effort.”

While Travis corrected his brother, saying that Houston had quoted sitting on Gatorade as the reason behind the stains, Jason firmly believed it was a stomach problem.

“Come on Travis. You and I both know he said I know Gatorade, not in that exact specific spot.”

The retired center further came in support of Houston, saying there’s “nothing to be ashamed of” before sharing his own close call with a similar embarrassing situation. Jason shared how he never had a mishap while on camera, however, he once found himself in a sticky situation (pun intended) before a practice session.

I have done this. Dude, I did this before a game once, you know, like when you shart and you know that there’s a possibility something just came up. But you’re not certain (unless) you got white pants.”

First, the former center checked with his teammate, who gave him the green light. Unfortunately, Kelce soon suspected he’d experienced another mishap during the session, with one teammate even pointing it out. He quickly ran to the showers to clean up. While fans were entertained by the story, it didn’t sit well with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The former NFL quarterback emphasized the importance of hygiene, pointing out how quarterbacks often lick their fingers to get their grip right on the ball. He said that if Kelce was unsure of his gut situation, he should’ve changed “just in case“.

Fitzpatrick also feels that while it’s excusable for Houston, who’s in defense, it’s a strict no from someone on the offensive line like Kelce. Especially since a center is the one responsible for snapping the ball.

Fitzpatrick’s concern soon went viral and eventually reached Kelce, who wasted no time clarifying his story.

Jason Kelce responds to Ryan Fitzpatrick

As Fitzpatrick voiced his views on hygiene in Kelce’s story, the former center explained that it was just an “honest mistake.” Kelce shared how he had a false sense of security after checking with his teammate, which is why he wasn’t overly cautious.

The retired Eagles star also quipped that if he had changed clothes every time he was uncertain, it would have taken up a major chunk of his 13-year career.

It seems like poop accidents aren’t too out of the ordinary for an athlete. As for James Houston, the linebacker denies any accident and has attributed the embarrassing situation to some spilled Gatorade.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these