Analyst Picking Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs Over Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall as the Best QB-RB Duo Ignites Fiery Debate

Packers QB Jordan Love did quite well in his debut season as a starter, and now he has star RB Breece Hall by his side. However, during a recent segment of The Carton Show, host Craig Carton didn’t shy away from ranking the duo below a QB-RB duo who have yet to play an entire game together — Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall. This, for obvious reasons, sparked a fiery debate between the host and former wide receiver Plaxico Burress.

For Craig Carton, Rodgers and Hall are the best QB-RB duo to watch out for in 2024, predicting that they will tally a combined 7,000 yards. The radio personality also believes that there’s no debate about this sentiment, as the entire country can see how well they fit together.

“Quarterback running back duo and it’s not much of a debate. It’s going to be quite obvious, I think, to most of America,” Craig declared. “The best this year and we’re looking at a 7,000-yard combined performance from these two guys and they have played together unlike the guys on the list of quarterback-running back duo. I think it’s quite obvious to everybody. It’s Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall New York Jets; the best combination in the NFL.”

Burress, however, strongly disagreed with the host, arguing that it was merely an ’emotional pick.’ In his view, Rodgers wasn’t a fair comparison, given that he hadn’t even played a proper game in the 2023 season.

The former wideout firmly believes that the correct and superior combination is Love and Jacobs, noting that their highly anticipated collaboration on the field is undoubtedly more potent compared to Rodgers and Hall, given the duo haven’t had a chance to prove themselves.

Other Combinations Except the Rodgers-Hall Duo

While Carton’s top selection received a lot of criticism, the rest of his list seemed uncontested. In the second position were the Super Bowl-bound QB-RB duo — Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. The third position was taken by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. With a combined 3,000 rushing yards, they’ve solidified their spot as a duo that every team must watch out for.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts took up the 4th spot, providing a lethal offensive weapon for the Eagles. Aside from the first and fifth spots, held by Love and Jacobs, there was consensus among the debate panel. With these rankings, the question remains whether the Rodgers-Hall duo will prove Burress wrong in the upcoming 2024 season.