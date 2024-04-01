Analyst Reveals How Colorado Can Easily Pay off Deion Sanders’ $30 Million Contract, Making it One of the Most Profitable Deals Ever

Deion Sanders has created a legacy with the University of Colorado that will be passed down through the ages. However, when the university’s Athletic Director initially brought in ‘Coach Prime’ as their new leader, he had concerns about how to accommodate his hefty $30 million contract. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders was quick to establish his worth as he generated significant profits for the university even when the team finished at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings

While the legacy Sanders has built at Colorado is truly a topic of deep discussion, NFL Analyst Joe Pompliano recently delved into the football coach’s financial influence on the university on his podcast, “The Joe Pomp Show.” Interestingly, Pompliano was in awe of Sanders’ ability to shape a compelling narrative off the field and detailed why Colorado’s failures on the field did not eat into the University’s financials.

Deion Sanders is a household name in the United States, and his popularity was sure to play a significant hand in bettering footballing standards at the University of Colorado. Likewise, Pompliano revealed that Deion Sanders’ publicity resulted in nearly 70,000 applications for the fall of 2024. This was seconded by The Daily Camera in Boulder, as they also reported that the number of applications has grown by 20% when compared to last year.

“Now, many of you are familiar with the concept that is called the “Flutie Effect” and it’s where athletic success leads to academic success.” Joe added, “Colorado’s out-of-state students also pay three times more in tuition than in-state students. Around $42,000 compared to in-state students at $13,000.”

Even “a few 100 additional students” enrolling could contribute significantly towards offsetting Sanders’ whopping $30 million contract. At the same time, the increase in applicants allows the university to be more strict in its admission criteria. Hence, they can afford to take only the best, which in turn would improve Colorado’s academic and athletic reputation.

Colorado’s AD Once Admitted That They Were Not Able To Afford Deion Sanders Contract

Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, scored a major win by bringing Deion Sanders on board as the university’s new football coach. However, there are always two sides to a coin, and Rick revealed that this game-changing hire came with a hefty price tag that caught the school off guard financially.

“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we’ll have it so I’m not worried about that piece,” said AD Rick George when asked about Coach Prime’s contract, per Sports Illustrated.

Sanders signed a deal with Colorado for $29.5 million spread out over five years, with an average of $5.9 million per year. During the initial year, Sanders made $5.5 million, and his salary is scheduled to rise by $200,000 annually for the duration of the contract.

That being said, the university must be extremely pleased with the positive results they have seen, especially since Deion Sanders did not leave them in a financial bind to cover his hefty contract. Instead, his presence led to a boost in revenue for the University, which would have contributed significantly towards his wages.

There are many mixed opinions on how Deion Sanders has coached, but his persona and popularity undeniably attract high school students. Likewise, the admission department at Colorado is reaping the direct benefits, as they are very busy handling the influx of additional applications coming in.