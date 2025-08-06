Analyst Snubs Joe Burrow as Patrick Mahomes Outranks Lamar Jackson on the List of Big Three QBs

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are still licking their wounds after having endured one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history. But their most vocal supporter in Nick Wright, is refusing to cease his waving of the banner. The controversial talk show host is taking a new approach to the idea of there being four premier quarterbacks in today’s league, and he’s doing so by suggesting that there’s truly only three of them to begin with.

Advertisement

According to the Fox Sports personality, it’s still Mahomes’ world, and the rest of us are just living in it. While discussing his current quarterback rankings during his latest ‘Mahomes mountain’ segment, Wright asserted that “It’s not currently a big four in the NFL, it’s a big three.“

While he would ultimately suggest that “It’s really a big one and then two other guys,” Wright ranked the following top three signal callers in order; “Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and on top, it’s Mahomes’ mountain.”

The signal caller who wasn’t good enough to qualify for a big-four style conversation? The 2021 AFC Champion, Joe Burrow.

While Mahomes is certainly miles ahead of his contemporaries when it comes to hardware and personal accolades, it’s rather impossible to suggest that Burrow isn’t worthy of being considered as one of the best passers in the league today. The Cincinnati Bengal is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he managed to lead the league in passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game.

Likewise, Burrow’s career completion percentage of 68.6% is the best of any quarterback in NFL history, and of the four signal callers that are being discussed here, only Mahomes has produced more passing yards than him throughout their first five seasons as starters. So while it’s more than fair to slot a trio of MVP award winners ahead of him, it’s still a bit embarrassing to listen to someone try to explain why Burrow isn’t worthy of being placed in the same category.

When it comes to career win percentages, Mahomes leads the way with a .797. Jackson ranks just behind him with a .716, and Allen currently sports a .675 win percentage himself. Burrow himself currently sports a percentage of .572, which is rather impressive considering that he’s had his record handicapped by one of the worst defensive units of the modern era.

The only thing more egregious about Wright’s segment was the fact that Burrow isn’t even considered to be a top five quarterback in the league, as he also ranked both Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels ahead of him. Now that we know he’s willing to grade a rookie with no Super Bowl appearances over the likes of a league-leading AFC champion, it’s safe to say that fans who are in search of quality content can skip out on this show in particular.

Simply put, whether Wright likes it or not, it is very much a four-horse race for the conference crown this year.