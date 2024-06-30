Amid $30 Million Rumors, Leaked Contract Details Left Brandon Aiyuk “Frustrated”

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

Brandon Aiyuk has been documenting his every move on social media this offseason in an attempt to pressure the 49ers into reaching a contract agreement. With both parties not budging, the negotiations have slowed down, resulting in a stalemate. Complicating matters further, leaks have surfaced, indicating Aiyuk is seeking a $30 million contract, significantly more than what the team has proposed, leaving Aiyuk frustrated.

During his recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Aiyuk expressed that seeing the exact number of his demands leaked was disrespectful and frustrating. He also believes it’s unfair, but at the end of the day, he understands it’s part of the business, which he referred to as ‘a dirty game.’

“It’s a little bit frustrating especially when we’re getting down to the details like we’re putting down exact numbers in the negotiation where that’s talks between the team and my team,” Aiyuk said. “We’re trying to work through things, a lot of things. For actual numbers and stuff like that to come out, I felt a little bit disrespectful and a little bit unfair to me. That’s part of it. It’s a dirty game.”

While Aiyuk is using social media as leverage to communicate his desires to the public and the front office, these leaks, which also suggest that the team has offered the wideout a $26 million annual salary, don’t exactly portray him in a positive light.

How Can the Brandon Aiyuk-49ers Stalemate End?

Arguably, both parties need to refrain from airing their grievances in public and instead meet face-to-face to resolve these issues, which could potentially harm both the receiver and the 49ers in the long run. Aiyuk was crucial for the club last season, notching up over 1300 yards despite ranking 23rd in targets.

However, it’s up to the team to decide how valuable he is to their offense, as a $30 million annual salary is a significant payout for the wideout, a void that can easily be filled in the upcoming draft.

Moreover, they still have Deebo, CMC, Kittle, and Jennings. They have also drafted ASU receiver WR Jacob Cowing and Ricky Pearsall, who is a slot receiver and is ready to take the field in his debut season.

With all the options at their disposal, along with Kyle Shanahan’s play calling, the club can still compete without shelling out the money they don’t have. They can trade Aiyuk to a team that can pay him in exchange for draft capital. If they are willing to keep him, they would have to release Deebo, whose deal runs out in 2025. They also have to pay Purdy in 2025, which won’t be cheap.