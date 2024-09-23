“Master of the Garbage Yards”: Cowboys Superfan Skip Bayless Blasts Dak Prescott Over Flop Show Vs. Ravens

The Cowboys’ struggle continues for the 2nd successive week as they fall behind the Ravens, giving up 28 points and scoring only six as the match headed towards the final minutes of the 4th quarter. Dallas gave up 21 points and 217 total yards in the first half. Their superfan Skip Bayless is fed up with their performance, throwing shade over Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Skip took to X(formerly Twitter), posting live updates and giving unbridled opinions during the match. In one such tweet, the former Fox analyst calls out Dak for padding his stats by throwing the ball excessively and gaining unnecessary yardage in the final minutes of the match when the team is too far behind to make a possible comeback. He wrote,

“DAK PRESCOTT: MASTER OF THE GARBAGE YARDS WHEN THE COWBOYS ARE HOPELESSLY BEHIND.

Bayless didn’t waste the opportunity, calling the Cowboys’ defensive leader Micah Parsons out for failing to stop the Ravens’ run game or put pressure on Lamar Jackson. Dallas’s defense couldn’t sack Lamar Jackson even once. Skip questioned Parsons’s leadership and questioned whether he’s the same guy who has repeatedly stated during the offseason that he wants to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

“And Micah Parsons wants to be the highest paid defensive player ever???

Fans, however, came to Dak’s defense, arguing that the real issue was with the defense, which struggled to stop Baltimore’s ground game. Many placed the blame on the coaching staff, while others highlighted that Dak was one of the few players who showed real fighting spirit.

Micah, on the other hand, didn’t receive the same support. Fans criticized him for failing to make a significant impact on the game, with one user even calling the defense ‘soft’ and ‘weak’ for their inability to stop the run or pressure the passer. See for yourself,

The Ravens finally learned from their past mistakes and ran the ball through Derrick Henry. The former Titans RB wreaked havoc, chewing up yards. Skip was quick to remind Jerry Jones what he missed out on by haggling over a few million.

Skip Bayless believes Jerry Jones could’ve signed Derek Henry

Derrick Henry finally showed up in Ravens colors as Baltimore finally ran the ball, running the Cowboys rugged. The rusher carried the ball 23 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry, showing Jones what he missed out on by refusing to sign an elite running back and bringing back Ezekiel Elliot, who hasn’t had the same impact despite running behind a better O-Line.

Skip was quick to remind Jerry about his folly, stating that he could have signed King Henry for a mere $8 million. But instead, he chooses loyalty and brings Zeke back home, who can’t run anymore and lacks speed.

“Jerry Jones could’ve signed Derek Henry – WHO LIVES IN DALLAS – for a mere $8 mil a year. But no, he wanted Zeke to “come home.” As I predicted on this week’s “SB Show,” Derek Henry is showing Jerry what he could’ve and should’ve had. My nose now runs faster than Zeke.”

The Cowboys lost the match but did score 19 points in the final 10 minutes of the 4th quarter. We can say they went down trying and like Skip, predicted Dak finished the game with 379 passing yards on 28 passes and 2 TDs. They lost the match by just three points but things could have been different if they had just performed in the first three quarters.

They are now 1-2 for the season and travel to New Jersey to take on the Giants who are coming off a win over Cleveland.