“I made a mistake, I looked Tom Brady in the eyes”: When Charles Barkley admitted to helplessly falling in love with Buccaneers quarterback on first sight to Jimmy Kimmel

Tom Brady is perhaps the greatest NFL player of all time, and with it, he’s also one of the most handsome players. Just ask Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley was all over Tom Brady during ‘The Match’ when he teamed up with Aaron Rodgers and went against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

‘The Match’ has become a big thing in recent years with the Buccaneers quarterback seemingly partaking in it almost every year. Last year in fact, Brady was pitted against Aaron Rodgers.

This year, the two were eammates against two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. As is customary during the leadup to this golfing match, there was some massive trash talking, mostly by the old school vets.

Rodgers and Brady both have made incredible clutch plays in the NFL, and they continued their streak in the golfing match, showing out against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers sank the putt to win the game, getting a good read from Tom Brady and confidence boosts from Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman.

Charles Barkley is helplessly in love with Tom Brady

During ‘The Match’, Barkley made a very clear play at Brady. He was obsessed with the Buccaneers quarterback, and he had Brady practically blushing.

barstoolsports: Charles Barkley is mesmerized looking at Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/3051FPpLY7 — The Sports Zone™ (@TheSportsZone__) June 2, 2022

However, this wasn’t the first time Barkley has made a comment about how great Brady’s eyes are. Back in 2019, Barkley appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and he talked about how a Patriots practice had once went. Head coach Bill Belichick had invited him to a practice before the Super Bowl against Atlanta, and Barkley once again talked about how he made the mistake of looking at Brady.

He said, he took one look at Brady and just couldn’t help himself. He noted how when Gronk and Brady came out, he looked them in the eyes, and it was over for him. They’re pretty people and Barkley noted as much.

