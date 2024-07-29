Andy Reid Details Why the Chiefs Keep Veterans Like Carson Wentz to Back Up Patrick Mahomes

Aiming for a three-peat, the Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran QB Carson Wentz in April to add more support to Patrick Mahomes. Interestingly, the former No. 2 pick moved onto his fourth home in 4 years, and such an inconsistent track record might worry any NFL team.

However, Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a clear vision and goal on why they brought in the 31-year-old to their star-studded unit.

Speaking to reporters after the Sunday training camp, Reid offered his insight on how veterans such as Wentz help keep their balance. Notably, in the last 3 years, the NFL teams had to use over 60 quarterbacks, which is much higher than the previous 15 years. Detailing how the Chiefs are tackling this QB room issue, Reid explained;

“Because we know those numbers. I mean, that’s what it is, and you’re vulnerable and you’re in a vulnerable position right there with some big men chasing you, trying to get you.”

Looking at Reid’s response, it is evident the Chiefs were trying to keep a backup option just in case the starting QB Patrick Mahomes suffered an unfortunate injury. Last December, the Chiefs listed Patrick Mahomes in the injury report with a pectoral issue.

Other than this, Mahomes mostly remained injury-free, and his fitness when compared to elite QBs such as Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, remains on the positive curve.

As a result, Andy Reid has entrusted Wentz to perform the role of the backup who can expect a call-up during the season. In addition, the Chiefs’ hectic schedule, especially in October and December, would mean they might consider resting Mahomes for a few games. In such a case, they would test the bench strength involving Wentz.

Meanwhile, how is Wentz feeling about the Chiefs training camp and his overall transition? The Chiefs backup QB detailed it all during an honest press conference.

Wentz’s two cents on Patrick Mahomes

As Mahomes has already cemented the starting quarterback role, Wentz is treating the Chiefs training as a learning opportunity to improve his game. Speaking to reporters in the last week of June, the #11 quarterback shed light on how Mahomes is handling the team practice and his major takeaways:

“He calls protections, he’s in and out of the huddle and throwing anticipatory throws, all that stuff, all that stuff you see from afar. But it’s just fun to see it and in some respects just see different windows on plays that maybe you didn’t see before because he’s playing so quickly out there.”

With Wentz sensing the opportunity to learn more, the Chiefs have found an experienced backup that could be beneficial in the overall workload management, and to surprise their opponents at some point.