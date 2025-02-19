Carson Wentz Wishes to Take Nick Foles’ Place in Eagles’ Historic Super Bowl Win Over Tom Brady

Some may not remember that Carson Wentz was the driving force behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl-winning season in 2017. He led the team to an 11-2 record before suffering an ACL injury. Nick Foles then stepped in, going 3-1 the rest of the way before leading the team to a perfect playoff run and a Super Bowl victory. It’s a moment Wentz wishes he could go back and experience — only in Foles’ shoes.

Foles became a legend after the finish he executed in the 2017-18 season. He performed admirably in the regular season, but nobody expected him to turn into a superhero in the post. He logged six TDs and just one INT in his three playoff games. Alongside this, he had an incredible 72% completion percentage.

To top it off, he took down the GOAT, Tom Brady, in a Super Bowl that saw him catch a touchdown pass on a trick play. The Eagles won 41-33, with the difference ultimately being the play dubbed “The Philly Special”. Foles was also named Super Bowl MVP.

It was a dream ending for him, which is why it’s understandable that Wentz wishes it could’ve been him.

In an interview before Super Bowl LIX, Wentz was asked which moment he wished he could go back and relive for one day. Wentz hesitated at first, but ultimately gave this answer.

“That’s a big question. Trade place with anyone? For a day? Boy, I don’t know. I mean, I’m not gonna lie, I would love to trade places with Nick Foles and win that Super Bowl back in the day.”

No Way: Carson Wentz says that he would like to go back in time and trade places with Nick Foles and win the 2018 Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cupFglIQOs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 19, 2025

Some Philly fans caught wind of the video and didn’t shy away from sharing their opinions on the matter. A few were upset, seeing it as the start of a new “hater arc” for Wentz, while others felt they wouldn’t have won the game if he had started.

Wentz wouldn’t have won the game for them though — Jay (@btcguy35) February 19, 2025

What Wentz has turned into is truly sad. Bro went from happy to be here to a hater of one of the most humble dudes on the planet. I wish nothing but a swift end to his NFL career for that — Hurts Defender (@856Philly) February 19, 2025

I’m taking Daniel Jones over Wentz — That Hurts (@That_Hurts) February 19, 2025

But Wentz wasn’t hating on Foles or announcing that he would’ve done better; he was simply saying he wished it could’ve been him. And can you blame him?

As some fans pointed out in the comments, Wentz went from being the starter and an MVP candidate with the Eagles to a journeyman backup. The ACL injury completely derailed the momentum he had built up to that point, forever altering his legacy.

I mean he’s the reason the Eagles made the playoffs that season so I back him up behind this. — Horatio Caine Jr (@KidRehabJr) February 19, 2025

I mean he was an MVP candidate until he got hurt. The Eagles could have still won it all with Wentz. — #MFFL (@BenEnsign97) February 19, 2025

However, we also can’t assume that Wentz would have won those three playoff games and delivered the Eagles their first Lombardi. In the years following the injury, he never took the next step toward becoming an elite quarterback. In fact, he regressed significantly. The team posted a 17-21-1 record from 2018 to 2020, and his attitude gradually declined.

If there’s a universe where Wentz stays healthy, leads the team to the playoffs, and falls short, he’d be remembered for much different—and worse—reasons.

Wentz has now become an afterthought to NFL fans everywhere anyway. He’s a guy that you see on the bench or come in to take knees at the ends of games, and you think, “Oh, hey, it’s Carson Wentz! I remember him.”

The only poetic resolution to this situation would be for Wentz to get the same experience with a different team. Maybe one day, he’ll play Foles’ role for another squad, stepping in and becoming the hero in the end. It feels like the only fitting outcome. Let’s just hope he doesn’t fumble if the opportunity comes.