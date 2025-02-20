When NFL Analyst Ripped Into Carson Wentz for Wearing His Hat Backwards During Podium Talk

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz on the field wearing a shirt in support of Demar Hamlin before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There were a lot of things Carson Wentz was criticized for during his tenure as the Eagles’ quarterback. In 2019, an explosive article labeled Wentz as “selfish,” “uncompromising,” and “egotistical.” In 2020, Wentz practically fell apart on the field. Yet, it was his hat that drew the ire of Colin Cowherd.

In September 2020, Cowherd rebuked the quarterback for his podium fashion. He ripped into the then-Eagles’ quarterback for wearing his hat backward on the podium during a press-conference.

“I saw Carson Wentz with his hat on backward after another bad performance and bad loss, standing in front of the proud Eagles’ banner and I didn’t like it.” Cowherd’s distaste was intense and obvious. But why?

His reasoning for disapproving of a backward hat was simple: it is disrespectful. According to the analyst, there are certain things one simply shouldn’t wear when representing a franchise, especially when in front of team banners and corporate sponsors.

He contrasted wearing a hat backward in private settings—like one’s garage, yard, or at the gym—with doing so as the “face of the franchise” during a formal press conference.

“If you are a quarterback and you have your once-a-week podium discussion and the Philadelphia Eagles are brilliantly owned, respectfully built, and smartly designed and you have the Eagles banner behind you with a major corporate sponsor Toyota behind you and you’re telling me this [backward hat] for a $5 billion face of the franchise is okay, I think you’re wrong,” he continued.

To Cowherd, the backward hat was indicative of the attitude problems many had already accused Wentz of.