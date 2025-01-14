“This Dude Is Overrated”: Dak Prescott’s Former Teammate Reflects on His First Impression of the QB

Tyvis Powell is a former NFL safety who played professionally for five seasons. As an undrafted prospect, he got to spend time with a lot of different organizations. One of those was the Dallas Cowboys. He came into the situation with a bit of reservation about the quarterback, Dak Prescott, but learned to appreciate him over time. Powell even went as far as to say Prescott was a true leader.

Powell joined the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show to detail his brief time with the Cowboys. He was brought into the team’s training camp before the 2019 season but was waived after sustaining an injury. Still, he had great anecdotes to share about his time with Prescott, who was entering his fourth season as the team’s quarterback.

“I walked into Dallas and I’m thinking ‘This dude is overrated,'” Powell said. “And I got to be around him, sit down and talk with him. I got to see how he commanded an offense, and how he ran team meetings. I’m like ‘You know what? This dude is a true leader!’ Like, I do like that guy.”

Powell went on to liken Prescott’s charisma to Jameis Winston. While he may be far better than Winston will ever be, Powell thinks Prescott has the same ability to bring everyone in a locker room together.

It’s just par for the course for Prescott. He’s accustomed to being doubted as a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State. Nobody expected him to claim the starting job from Tony Romo, but a preseason injury was all Dak needed to seize the opportunity. Today, he’s the highest-paid quarterback based on average annual value.

Prescott’s Journey

The Cowboys found Dak as a confident young man when they drafted him. They knew at the time that they needed to find a successor for Romo, as he was 35 and dealing with injuries. Dallas was actually in pursuit of Carson Wentz for a brief period, but eventually decided to duck out of that race. What a decision it turned out to be, as the Cowboys secured their future franchise quarterback for a fraction of the cost, while the Eagles wasted a second overall pick on Wentz.

Wentz was solid for the Eagles for a bit, but now he’s a journeyman on his fifth team in five years. It’s safe to say that the Cowboys made the right decision.

Since joining America’s Team, Prescott has taken off as a player. He has a career record of 76-46 while passing for over 31,000 yards and 213 touchdowns. Sure, there have been times of doubt with him at the helm. Like the season he threw a league-leading 15 interceptions. But he followed that season up by leading the NFL in passing TDs with 36. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, has made the AP Second-Team All-Pro once, and also won Rookie of the Year.

It’s an impressive resume that Prescott has been able to craft so far in his career. He also signed the new and lucrative extension at the age of 31. There’s still plenty of time for him to chase down that coveted Super Bowl ring.