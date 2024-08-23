mobile app bar

Andy Reid Praises “Physical Kid” Carson Steele Following Chiefs’ 34-21 Preseason Loss to Bears

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Andy Reid and Carson Steele

Andy Reid and Carson Steele

Rookie running back Carson Steele emerged as a standout performer in the Chiefs’ third preseason game. Despite a disappointing 34-21 defeat to the Bears on Thursday night, Steele stole the show with a sublime touchdown that impressed even the Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid.

His running game, speed, and ability to score touchdowns became a major talking point after the Chiefs’ three preseason games.

Interestingly, the fans are already calling for Steele to earn a spot on the 53-man Chiefs roster. After the game, head coach Reid highlighted Steele’s physical play during the post-game press conference, saying:

“Yeah listen, we’ll evaluate, but he looked good tonight. Physical kid and I know the guys were excited when he was carrying it, so…But we’ll see. You know, he’s a good football player though…People didn’t look like they really wanted to tackle him. So that’s a plus if you are a running back.”

Interestingly, the Chiefs took a chance on Steele after he went undrafted this year. And he’s already making a strong impression. In his first preseason game, Steele rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on just 4 carries.

With Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading a solid running back room, Steele has shown he’s ready to compete. The next few days will be crucial for Steele, as they will determine if he secures a spot in the roster.

Steele awaits the August 27 decision

Steele’s chances of making the roster received a boost with the second preseason touchdown. He averaged 12.5 yards per carry and made impressive runs of 18 and 31 yards in the second quarter. These factors make him a reliable option for the Chiefs if either of their top two running backs gets injured.

Despite Steele’s strong performances, the Chiefs need to address several issues. They must improve their wide receiver combinations and strengthen their defensive depth. On a positive note, their running back situation looks promising. The Chiefs need to decide whether to cut players from the defense or wide receivers to include Steele on the roster.

By 4 p.m. on August 27, the Chiefs will trim their roster from 90 to 53 players. It will be interesting to see if Steele secures a spot this season or if the team views him as a prospect for the next year.

