“Not Bad”: Andy Reid Endorses Isiah Pacheco’s Replacement Carson Steele Following Impressive Rookie Debut

Isiah Pacheco’s injury sustained in Week 2 has kept him out of the game this week, raising doubts about the Chiefs’ offensive capabilities. But head coach Andy Reid had the perfect replacement in Carson Steele. And after the rookie shined in Atlanta, the head coach had nothing but praise for the young fullback.

Steele was an undrafted free agent when Coach Reid decided to sign him to the Chiefs, and his performance in training was enough to earn him a spot on the 53-man squad. The head coach was clearly impressed with his running, picking Steele over former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, who was brought back in response to Pacheco’s injury.

In the post-game interview, Reid praised his offensive players for presenting a united front despite Pacheco’s absence and also gave a nod to the rookie.

He said:

“In the offense, Rashee had 12 completions for 110 yards, a touchdown and Steele, you know he jumps in for Pacheco and between he, P. Ryan and Ingram they put together a nice game still, had 17 carries for 72 yards not bad for your rookie debut.”

In the game, Mahomes made meticulous plays with a mix of passes and carries to keep the Falcons’ defense at bay. Rashee Rice led the passing charge while the rookie took over the rushing duties. Another former free agent, Samaje Perine, had a productive day with 6 carries.

That said, Coach Reid might have solved the running problem for now, but with no update on Pacheco’s injury, the team’s makeshift offense could falter any day.

When will Pacheco return and what will happen to Steele?

Pacheco was injured during the Bengals game and was scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming week. He has been diagnosed with a fractured fibula and might be out for 6-8 weeks. Coach Reid didn’t provide any clear update on his return, but hinted that he might even miss the full season.

“I can’t give you a timetable for his return. We’ll just see whether it’s this season or next season.”

So it’s likely he won’t be available for the next few games. Thus, giving Steele the reins a few more opportunities to showcase his running skills makes sense.

But it sure seems like the rookie has to wait a year or two before assuming the role of a starter. Pacheco has been a big part of the team since his draft and played a pivotal role in many games, including the Super Bowl LVII where he scored a touchdown.

Last year, he tallied 935 rushing yards and a career-high seven touchdowns for the team, eventually winning the Super Bowl for the second time. Based on his performance and his chemistry with the O-line, it’s unlikely that the team will bench him once he’s back.

It will be interesting to see how Coach Reid deals with the situation. Will he reward the young Steele for stepping up when required, or will he put his trust in the proven game-winner?