5 Current and Former NFL Players With Bizarre Exotic Pets Like Carson Steele’s Crocky-J

NFL players are known for their prowess on the field, but off it, some are making waves with their unconventional choice of pets. From alligators to snakes and even a ranch full of exotic animals, these athletes are proving that their adventurous spirit extends well beyond the gridiron.

Advertisement

Take Carson Steele, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ newest addition. His pet alligator, Crocky-J, recently caught the public’s eye during the NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Surprisingly, Steele’s scaly companion was a Christmas gift from his elementary school days.

The running back shared that Crocky-J now tips the scales at 90 to 100 pounds and lives comfortably in an aquarium back in Indiana.

Chiefs’ Carson Steele and his pet alligator Crocky-J are the duo we didn’t know we needed! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9iXCqRjDL7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2024

This trend of unusual pets in the NFL isn’t limited to Steele. Several other players have embraced the wild side of pet ownership.

RB Ezekiel Elliot’s pet snake

About two years ago, Elliott proved that his daring nature is not just limited to the football field. He surprised fans by introducing his pet snake named “Mr. Snake.” Elliott even shared a video of the reptile slithering across his face, showcasing a level of comfort that would make most people squirm.

His ease with the snake showed that his fearlessness isn’t limited to facing down opposing defenders on the gridiron. More so, Elliott isn’t the only NFL player with a passion for scaly companions.

Did you know Cowboys Running back Ezekiel Elliott has a pet snake? – TMZ Sports pic.twitter.com/xzGw27SCFx — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 6, 2024

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu also has an impressive collection of snakes, including a ball python, corn snake, and milk snake. It’s quite surprising how some NFL players have a shared fascination with reptiles.

TE Brock Wright’s collection of exotic animals

Detroit Lions’ Wright and his family have taken their love for the outdoors to a whole new level. They’re proud owners of a high-fenced exotic ranch near Iola, Texas, which serves as their personal wildlife haven and escape from the bustle of everyday life.

The Wrights’ passion for hunting and wildlife led them to create this unique sanctuary. It’s not just about the animals, though. For Brock, the ranch offers a chance to unwind in ways many might not expect from an NFL player. Whether he’s mowing the grass or operating a tractor, the ranch provides a sense of peace and disconnection from the outside world.

Their animal collection is as diverse as it is impressive. The ranch is home to four zebras, a gemsbok, a red stag, a scimitar oryx, and a black buck. Native white-tailed deer share space with axis and fallow deer, sika, and nilgai. The family even had a couple of llamas, though they’ve since passed on. Two donkeys and numerous bass in the ponds round out this eclectic mix.

What sets the NFL player’s ranch apart is their approach to animal care. Unlike traditional zoos or wildlife parks, they’ve created an environment where these exotic species roam freely within the ranch’s confines. There are no cages; instead, the animals live as they would in their natural habitats.

Former WR Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s black ribbon eels

Johnson’s post-NFL life took an unexpected turn towards exotic pet ownership. After parting ways with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, the former wide receiver seemed to channel his energy into building a personal menagerie.

Johnson’s foray into unusual pets began with black ribbon eels, which he proudly displayed in his bedroom. Not content with aquatic life alone, he soon added a lemur named Pupilo to his growing collection. Rumors even swirled about a Bengal tiger called Julio joining Johnson’s pet adventure.

Back then even Chad Johnson was making his wishes of having black eels in his bedroom come true pic.twitter.com/FlSOgfo6lW — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 6, 2024

In August 2013, Johnson shared his enthusiasm for his eels on social media. He tweeted a photo with the caption: “Some cool black ribbon eels for my bedroom… As cuffing season nears, chicks love eels.”

Also, maintaining such an eclectic mix of animals doesn’t come cheap. According to Bleacher Report, the former NFL WR was spending an average of $1,000 per month on pet care.

Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick’s tortoise

Kaepernick’s choice of pet back in 2013 was as unconventional as his playing style. While many NFL players opt for dogs or cats, Kaepernick formed an unlikely bond with a 115-pound tortoise named Sammy.

The story of Sammy dates back to Kaepernick’s childhood. At just 10 years old, he managed to convince his parents to let him get a tortoise instead of a more traditional pet. And then, what started as a tiny creature small enough to fit in his hand grew into an impressive 115-pound giant over the years.

Here’s Colin Kaepernick’s big old tortoise. pic.twitter.com/Nd9HdUG0wA — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 6, 2024

While Sammy may not fetch a ball or curl up at the foot of the bed like a dog, his unique presence in Kaepernick’s life certainly sets him apart in the world of athlete companions.

Former linebacker Ernie Sims’ reptile zoo

Sims took the concept of a home menagerie to a whole new level during his tenure with the Detroit Lions. While other NFL players might have been content with a cozy house and a faithful canine companion, Sims transformed his condo into a veritable indoor zoo.

And the lineup of his exotic indoor zoo? Two alligators lounged alongside an assortment of lizards and snakes. Birds added their melodious calls to the mix, while colorful dart frogs hopped about in their terrariums. Perhaps most surprisingly, Sims even kept black-tip sharks swimming in tanks.

Looks enough? Former NFL Linebacker, Ernie Sims turned his suburban condo into a reptile Zoo pic.twitter.com/vLHDzfhrod — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) September 6, 2024

All these unusual pets came from a local pet shop. And that made his condo less of a footballer’s retreat and more of a miniature wildlife preserve.

However, when Sims’ time with the Lions came to an end, Sims had to orchestrate a full-scale animal relocation. In a responsible move, he returned his entire menagerie to the pet shop where his exotic adventure began.