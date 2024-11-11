“Announcers Are Idiots”: Fans Dismiss Favoritism Narrative As Patrick Mahomes Asks the Refs for Help

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite the Chiefs’ ninth win, controversy surrounded Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines. The CBS broadcast of the Chiefs-Broncos AFC West clash captured a question from the quarterback to the official.

“Can you let me know if he’s close?” Mahomes asked the official in the first half of the matchup when the Broncos were leading 7-0. As expected, it sparked a hot discussion on social media, with some fans initially accusing the officials of favoritism and foul play toward the Chiefs.

However, another group of fans quickly defended Mahomes, explaining that he was inquiring about the positioning of his lineman, Jawaan Taylor. Since Mahomes did not mention any names, fans believed his words were misinterpreted in the heat of the moment.

This fan made a sharp “announcers are idiots” statement, saying that Mahomes was talking about the right tackle’s alignment.

That is not what he was saying, the announcers are idiots He was talking about the right tackles alignment — Nait Jones 🇺🇸 (@NaithanJones) November 10, 2024

This fan felt the media was spreading a false narrative and Mahomes was indeed referring to Taylor.

Click bait bullshit to push a false narrative. He was asking about Taylor lining up … but sure, whatever makes everyone feel better. — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) November 10, 2024

Another Chiefs fan endorsed the same viewpoint but in a harsher tone.

He was taking about the right tackle lining up on line of scrimmage you buffoon — Vince Hamilton (@VincentHamilton) November 10, 2024

This fan believed there was a misinterpretation from the side of the announcers and social media.

You are misinterpreting this. He is asking to ref to let him know when his RT is close to being lineup up to far back. — Thomas Coates (@TCoates33) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the fans indeed have a valid point in their justification. Before the Mahomes’ request, a flag was thrown for an illegal formation on Jawaan Taylor. Given that Mahomes was unaware of the position, it’s possible he was simply asking the officials for a warning as a precautionary measure.

Perhaps Mahomes should have asked a fellow Chiefs player about the position instead, which could not have created a controversy.

As the Chiefs secured a 16-14 comeback win, the question remains: are they really benefiting from favoritism from officials?