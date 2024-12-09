Not Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen is The “Biggest Flopper” in The NFL: Chiefs Analyst

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

To most neutral fans and analysts, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills rivalry resulting from their excellence has always been intense. As a result, their fanbases like to take shots at one another anytime the opportunity arises.

In Week 14, that chance popped up for Chiefs Kingdom. Late in the second quarter of Buffalo’s road contest against the Los Angeles Rams, Allen did something that had Chiefs fans scrambling to attack him. Multiple Chiefs analysts, including Braiden Turner of the Aint No Seats podcast, also aired his feelings, calling Allen a “flopper.”

Man people have this weird theory that Mahomes is the biggest flopper in the NFL but the 6’5 250 pound QB for the Bills is absolutely the biggest flopper in the league — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) December 8, 2024

In a cheeky move, Allen attempted to draw a flag on his opponent by selling a brief, non-violent exchange as something more severe. As many QBs have done before him.

The move understandably drew the ire of Kansas City fans, who feel Mahomes gets wrongly accused of pulling the same types of stunts Allen has made commonplace.

The turning and pointing at the end Josh Allen is who this app pretends Patrick Mahomes is. pic.twitter.com/yEezFQq3um — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) December 8, 2024

Despite his obvious posturing, Allen made NFL history for the second straight game on Sunday. Last week, he became the first player to ever record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the same contest.

Today, he became the first player to pass and run for three touchdowns in the same game. However, his efforts weren’t enough this time, as the Bills lost to the Rams 44-42.

Kansas City’s status as three-time Super Bowl champions with Mahomes makes the organization a constant lightning rod. Whether it’s perceived officiating bias or possible preferential treatment in the media, people opposing the Chiefs don’t need much of a reason to further despise them. But in this instance, Kansas City’s fans may have a legitimate gripe.

Do Chiefs’ supporters have a point?

For starters, today wasn’t the first time Allen had tried something like this. You can find many instances of him acting out to get flags thrown. One Chiefs fan shared a compilation of them on Twitter/X.

Josh Allen flop mixtape about to be 30 minutes long pic.twitter.com/nu7jdyr0ym — Chandler (@_chandler_____) December 8, 2024

Supporters of other NFL teams have also recognized Allen’s actions throughout the years. It’s safe to say they don’t enjoy them.

Josh Allen trying to flop after initiating contact…how soft pic.twitter.com/UwCXe5NZpN — Cool Your Jets (@CYJpod) September 13, 2023

Josh Allen is shameless and soft as tissue paper. Nfl needs to start fining for these egregious flops pic.twitter.com/xKba6qDTvq — Louie Hefna (@Louie_Hefna) December 8, 2024

None of this is to say Mahomes doesn’t flop. As another Twitter/X thread details, he certainly has. More often than not, though, his status causes defenders to hesitate and avoid him when they could land a big hit.

Fans may find this equally annoying or more controversial than Allen’s flops, but it isn’t part of the same conversation.

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons – who specifically mentioned Mahomes when making his argument – recently called upon the NFL to adjust its rules to prevent such plays from transpiring.

That seems unlikely to occur in the wake of Trevor Lawrence’s concussion, even if some legendary quarterbacks think the focus on player safety has shifted too far in their favor.

Amidst all of this talk, there’s only one certainty: potential adjustments shouldn’t be counted on anytime soon.