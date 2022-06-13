“Ben Roethlisberger terrified Stormy Daniels, and Donald Trump had to pay her $130,000”: When the ex-president’s scandalous adventures had adult star scared due to Steelers’ QB’s antics

Ben Roethlisberger may have retired this year as an all time great, but the Steelers quarterback definitely has a somewhat troubling past.

The Steelers quarterback decided to call it quits this offseason after an illustrious 18 year career. Big Ben finished his career a two time Super Bowl champion, being one of the few quarterbacks in NFL history to have multiple rings.

He holds the records for most 500 yard passing games with 4, he’s tied with Peyton Manning for games with a perfect passer rating with 4, and he holds the record for the most completions in a game (regular or postseason) with 47.

Over his career, Roethlisberger has amassed 64,088 yards, ranking fifth all time, and has thrown 418 touchdowns, ranking eighth all time. He’s had a Hall of Fame career for sure.

Recent years may have tainted how good Big Ben used to be in his prime, but we shouldn’t forget those old days when remembering his legacy.

4 times in his career, Ben Roethlisberger had a perfect single game QB rating (158.3) Here are highlights of all 4 of those games Thank you @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/eK3mSFiDnF — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) January 3, 2022

Ben Roethlisberger and Donald Trump were involved in a mysterious situation with adult star Stormy Daniels

In 2006, Roethlisberger and Donald Trump got mixed up with Stormy Daniels which resulted in a very weird and intriguing situation.

Back then, Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels reportedly had a sexual affair which the adult star made public in a book she wrote titled Full Disclosure.

Apparently before the 2016 election, Stormy Daniels received $130,000 from Trump to keep quiet about the whole situation. Trump denied ever having a sexual affair with Daniels, but his lawyers did admit that there was a payment that went through.

After the sexual encounter, Daniels also revealed how Trump had Ben Roethlisberger escort her back to her room, and that’s where things got really weird. She replays the conversation as follows, per CNN:

“‘Is it okay,’ he asked, ‘if I have Ben walk you to your room? … Do you mind?’ he [Trump] asked again.”

At the hotel room, Roethlisberger asked if he could enter, Daniels writes.

“At my door, Ben said, ‘Oh, can I see your room?’

“‘I’m really tired,’ I said, awkwardly holding the key card. He looked at the card until I put it in, and I didn’t open the door all the way. Just enough for me to slip through. As I got behind it, keeping my face out, I noticed he’d raised his hand to rest it on the door.

“He pushed lightly, I pushed lightly. Did he know he was leaning on the door? Was he just steadying himself?

“‘Can I come in?’ he said.

“‘I’m just so tired,’ I said.

“‘How about a good night kiss?’