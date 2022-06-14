“Elizabeth Banks’ husband would sleep with Tom Brady”: When The Hunger Games actress revealed her husband has a massive man crush for Buccaneers QB

Tom Brady is a great quarterback, and he’s also a very good-looking one at that. Elizabeth Banks revealed that her husband may have fallen for Brady’s good looks.

Brady’s seven rings don’t really do justic to just how successful he’s been over his career. He has the record for most wins by a player, the record for postseason wins, Super Bowl wins, and Super Bowl appearances. His seven rings are more than any NFL franchise has ever won.

There is no doubt Brady is the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL. He’s been to 10 Super Bowls in 22 seasons, a feat that seems impossible to replicate. Everyone in the sporting world recognizes how great Brady is, even those who don’t play football.

However, his looks may be the best part about him. During his golfing match with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes, Charles Barkley couldn’t help but staring at Brady, and that’s not even the first time he admitted to doing so.

Elizabeth Banks revealed her husband had a major crush on Tom Brady

Back in 2019, Barkley appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and he talked about how a Patriots practice had once went. Head coach Bill Belichick had invited him to a practice before the Super Bowl against Atlanta, and Barkley once again talked about how he made the mistake of looking at Brady.

He said, he took one look at Brady and just couldn’t help himself. He noted how when Gronk and Brady came out, he looked them in the eyes, and it was over for him. They’re pretty people and Barkley noted as much.

Elizabeth Banks, star actress for The Hunger Games playing Effie Trinket, appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show, and she talked about girl crushes for a bit before deviating to her husband, Max Handelman. “My husband you know…I think he’d do it with Tom Brady,” she admitted.

Conan couldn’t seem to disagree with the logic either, “I think I would definitely sleep with Tom Brady.” Banks again couldn’t question it, “Again I don’t know why you wouldn’t.”

