Anthony Richardson Is Back & Now “Willing to Sacrifice Anything” After 2-Week Break

The Joe Flacco experiment in Indy didn’t last long. The Indianapolis Colts benched 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson after Week 8, but after two weeks of mediocre play from Flacco, Shane Steichen and the Colts brass are going back to the youngster ahead of Week 11.

Flacco came off the couch mid-season last year to lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. He earned himself the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award and a one-year deal from the Colts to serve as Richardson’s backup.

However, knowing Richardson’s rough-and-tumble playing style as well as his penchant for injuries, Flacco was likely to see plenty of action in 2024. And that’s exactly what happened. The first couple of times he came in, it was because of Richardson’s injuries.

In Weeks 7 and 8, with Richardson healthy once again, the QB was given the start. However, he went 20-for-56, resulting in a shocking 35.7 completion percentage. The Colts won one game and lost the other. Then, Steichen made the decision to go to Flacco.

Unfortunately, Flacco was not the answer. He threw four interceptions against two TDs (Week 9, 10) as Indy dropped both games, falling to 4-6 on the season.

On Wednesday, Steichen announced that Richardson would be returning to the starting QB role moving forward.

Given that the veteran wasn’t playing much better, it makes sense to go back to the guy who was supposed to be the franchise QB. The only question is, can Richardson actually improve on his awful showings from early on in the season?

Anthony Richardson has struggled immensely in 2024

On Monday, after the most recent loss, Steichen said Flacco would continue to serve as the starter. However, two days later, Steichen announced that Richardson would once again be Indy’s QB1. What a rollercoaster!

Richardson spoke up after he was reinserted in the starting lineup, saying he needed the kick in the pants that the two-week benching gave him. He also said that he was willing to “sacrifice anything” for the team, which was a welcome shift in his tone.

Richardson was originally benched following a 23-20 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans in Week 8. At the tail end of that contest, in which he went 10-for-32 for 175 yards, one TD, and one INT, Richardson took himself out of the game because, in his words, he was too “tired”. No doubt that was a contributing factor in Steichen’s decision to bench the second-year pro.

Richardson’s struggles as a passer probably also played a part. Through six starts this year, Richardson is completing 44.4 percent (15 percent less than the next worst guy) of his throws and boasts an ugly 57.2 passer rating (almost 10 points below Bryce Young, the next worst guy). Sure, he’s been an effective runner, but how much is that worth if he can’t complete even half of his passes?

The quick change of direction at quarterback also points to a lack of communication within the Colts’ front office. Clearly, this wasn’t a decision that the head coach, Steichen, was able to make on his own. There were other considerations for him to take into account, and by Wednesday, those considerations had overtaken his own preference, which seems to be Flacco.

The situation represents a stark contrast in comparison to the situation with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where head coach Mike Tomlin went “lone ranger” in deciding to make the switch from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson at QB, a decision which has paid off nicely so far.

An offensive-minded head coach who can’t play the QB he wants is a recipe for disaster. However, Anthony Richardson’s improved attitude could help him turn his season around, reinvigorate Steichen’s trust in him, and make the Colts a playoff contender.

The first test for the new-and-improved Anthony Richardson comes in Week 11, when his team takes on the floundering New York Jets.