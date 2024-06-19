Antonio Brown Believes Tom Brady Shouldn’t Have “Apologized” About His Roast

The roast of Tom Brady was a laugh-riot, appropriately titled ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time.’ However, there were some missteps and crossed lines, as has become the norm for these roast-style comedy shows. Tom Brady, for his part, was apologetic for these missteps – something former teammate Antonio Brown thinks Brady shouldn’t have done.

Advertisement

The GOAT, was deeply apologetic of his children and ex-wife becoming the butt of some of the jokes during the roast. While the jokes were not his, he regretted not drawing a line when it came to his family. Brown, however, opined that he “shouldn’t have to apologize” for “humor and lightness.” He said,

“You got Tom Brady, one of the greatest guys ever that had a roast. And he can’t even make a joke? It’s like it shouldn’t be that serious you know. We all should have a sense of humor and lightness and shouldn’t have the apologize for doing something that people actually like to do.”

With football players expected to behave a certain way, Brown thought it was nice to see the former QB let loose. However, the WR was surprised at the subsequent apology. He believed that Brady shouldn’t have had to apologize just for having a bit of fun.

Brown also went on to defend the jokes that were made on the roast. He spoke about how as football players, a space for expression is missing. With constant scrutiny as well as pressure to maintain a specific image, football players’ realities are warped. Through things like the roast, they were able to showcase their talent in terms of humor.

Brown, interestingly, has been notorious for taking unprompted and borderline inappropriate shots at Brady and his ex-wife Gisele. It seems he has been showcasing his talent just fine.

However, he’s not happy just showcasing this comedic talent of his on social media and will be more than willing to participate in a roast of his own.

Is an Antonio Brown Roast next?

As they continued speaking about the roast, the hosts of Pivot spoke about the possibility of an Antonio Brown roast next. And the WR seemed excited about it. Brown made it clear that he would have absolutely no issue being the center of attention for a roast. Moreover, he and the hosts even had a good laugh about how there already exists so much material to use against Brown.

Antonio Brown has truly been one of the most controversial players in the NFL. From his tussles with his teammates to all the problems he has had outside of the NFL, Brown’s personal life is rich with material for a roast.

Additionally, his problems with the laws and his shenanigans will just add to the kind of drama that can go down at a roast.